This is a call for all of us to continue in the footsteps of those who blazed the path before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began his trek. We must continue to keep the way clear for those who are still struggling for equal treatment under the law.
It’s a demoralizing truth, but as hard as we try there will always be prejudice. That statement, that fact, doesn’t devalue the practice of calling it out — it strengthens it. If we continue to call out prejudice for what it is, we may continue the trail toward a society where all can be seen as equals.
Mind you, racism has changed and adapted to current technology. The anonymity of the internet has fostered something that often hid behind a white hood in the past.
Extreme examples can be seen in this past week’s newspapers, with a group of men arrested for plotting to commit murder as a means to the end of instigating war. The sides, in their viewpoint, would be drawn along racial boundaries. Given, it’s a very weak position. But the point is, it exists and thrives with many other repugnant practices in the dark alleyways of the internet.
In living memory, we’ve seen the outward fall of institutionalized racism. There are many people in our community who remember segregated schools, they remember when black citizens of the United States of America weren’t allowed to eat alongside their white neighbors.
Don’t even think the memories of that ugliness have faded. There may have been forgiveness, but scars remain. It’s a good thing to remember when you’ve caused injury to another person — even if by just following the current rules in place — and it’s even better to attempt to remedy that injury.
Many of us in this country seem to have short memories in that regard. Look at the comments section of nearly any website for proof of that statement.
It’s getting crowded in here
The race for the District 14 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is now starting to look like other state contests — crowded.
As of late this week there were six candidates and it won’t be surprising if we see a few more announcements before qualifying begins in March. From then until the primary in May should be, putting this politely, interesting.
We’ve got two candidates who’ve looked at their campaigns from other areas of the state and thought the heavily conservative pro-Trump 14th District might be a better fit. We also have another candidate hopping into District 14 from Carrollton.
It’s not illegal, but as our county’s GOP chair put it ... maybe the 14th District needs a person actually from that district to represent us in Congress.
Not writing the other three off but that leaves us with three candidates from in district, so far. We have a Rome doctor who could easily self-fund a campaign, a political newcomer from Dallas and a veteran and prosecutor from just north of Rome.
All of the candidates front-load their messages with what’s selling in this district — support for President Donald Trump, the Second Amendment, etc. A few are already rolling out the RINO flag and accusing their opponents of secretly being moderates or Democrats. By the way, RINO = Republican In Name Only.
What’s next? Well, we’d like to encourage our congressional candidates to take a note from our three candidates for Floyd County sheriff.
So far, what had the makings of a knock-down, drag-out fight for Floyd County’s highest law enforcement officer has been pretty civil. There may have been some closed door contention we haven’t seen, but so far all of our sheriff candidates have carried themselves with professionalism and decorum.
Thank you for that.
Let’s leave the nastiness to those who care more about politics than the office — watch anything and everything in Washington, D.C., for examples.
Our government is here to serve the public
A comment from a recent Rome City Schools board work session gave us pause.
A Rome school board member said they didn’t like a particular type of format for allowing public comment at each school board meeting because they thought it probably wasn’t lawful.
Well, let’s talk about unlawful.
Restricting people from attending a school board meeting, which by law is open to the public, is unlawful. If an elected body promotes practices that restrict public participation, those have been found to be unlawful.
We should strive for and encourage the public to participate in ALL levels of EVERY governmental process.
Understand, this commentary isn’t to stop elected officials from voicing their opinions. We’re not calling that school board member out because this isn’t meant to be a personal attack. We’ve all made mistakes and we all, hopefully, learn from those mistakes.
Our governmental bodies, including the school boards, are here to serve the public. Let’s not forget that.
Thank you for reading.