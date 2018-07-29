Let’s go to the park
I wish I could definitely say who started developing “Mobley Park” first, but I can’t. Our first streetcars started running in 1885, and it seems from the first day there was a move to eventually extend the line in that direction.
In 1888, the Rome Tribune expounded on the possibilities of what a well-developed park in that location would offer, and in 1894, the City Electric Railway had absorbed the other streetcar lines and had purchased Mobley Park from The Rome Land Co. in a partially-developed state.
The new company developed the park into the ultimate for community recreation, but its greatest volume of patronage was yet to come. When Rome Railway and Light Co. took over Rome’s transportation facilities in 1906, Mobley Park came with the deal.
On March 31, 1907, the Rome Tribune published a city council request for bids on the construction of Mobley Park buildings, to include a pavilion for dances and stage shows, a bath house, a small zoo and other attractions.
The park, served by vastly improving streetcars, was to become a popular center of entertainment for Romans, a social as well as civic and economic asset to the community.
1908 may have been the beginning of the high water mark of the park. Mr. J.B. Marvin was manager of the Rome Railway and Mobley Park. In the summer of that year he engaged the Peruchi-Beldini Players to launch their first six day engagement there on June 27, with an initial program that ranged from acrobatics to a comedy titled “The Office Boy,” a hilarious epic which, according to Rome newspapers, “kept the audience laughing from start to finish.”
Few people ever referred to the area as Mobley or DeSoto Park. It was just the “park,” and everybody knew where you were talking about.
It wasn’t just the park’s attractions either. Mr. Marvin ran two cars every 20 minutes between 7 and 9 p.m. on show nights and had a fleet of eight standing by at the end of the performance. In good weather all eight would be packed with standing room only, squeezing homeward bound couples into pleasant, anticipated intimacy.
During the winter months Rome’s luxurious Nevin Opera House monopolized the city’s entertainment, but the spring and summer belonged to the park. It was the ultimate attraction.
“The new Pavilion at Mobley Park is a delightful resort for summer evenings,” the Hustler of Rome wrote, and that was back in 1898. Admission to the pavilion theatre was 10 or 20 cents, depending on seating arrangements, and could be purchased at Trevitt’s Drugstore.
A casino and boat house was built in the park. Other amateur and professional theatrical productions were held there, and the park flourished mightily. Entertainment was not limited to but included a steady flow of picnickers, bathers, fishermen and sports fans flocking to the baseball games and horse races at what was called the “driving range” across the street from the park. Some of these events attracted large crowds.
The tri-state horse races, held on July 4, 5, and 6 of 1898, drew horses from Tennessee and Alabama as well as Georgia. They competed in six races of various classes of pacing, trotting and free-for-all running. Purses were held at $250, not including the side betting, of which there was a lot.
A Rome baseball team won the Georgia-Alabama championship of 1915, playing some of their games at the “driving range.” Two notables of these baseball teams were Carl East, who later played big league ball for the St. Louis Browns and Washington Senators, and Cedartown native Phillip Douglas, known as “Shuffling Phil” due to his gate from the bull pen to the mound, who played for the Chicago White Sox and New York Giants. He posted a record of 94 wins and 93 losses with an ERA of 2.80 with 683 strikeouts. (I hope the Cedartown Historical Society has more on him).
And it may have been the first location for the county fair, which later became the “Coosa Valley Fair” after several other locations.
On July 8, 1898, the Floyd County Relief Society sponsored a barbeque at Mobley to raise money “for the benefit of the sick soldier boys” (Spanish-American War soldiers). The committee to manage the society was made up of 13 men and seven women, among whom were John J. Seay, J. Lindsey Johnson and Seaborn Wright.
In Roger Aycock’s “All Roads to Rome,” he interviews Coca-Cola Bottling pioneer W.F. Barron, who recalled the park: “I smoked my first cigar down by the pavilion when I was about 10 years old. It was a San Felice, and it made me sicker than I’d ever been in my life.”
At the center of the park was the House on the Hill, originally called Alhambra, and built by one of Rome’s founders, Major Phillip Walker Hemphill. (The history and lineage of the house would require more space than I’m allowed. Let’s say that in the 1870s Samuel Mobley was one of the owners, thus the name Mobley Park. After several more owners, the Rome Land Company had it and sold it to City Electric Railway, who then deeded it to Rome Railway in their purchase of all of the city’s holdings.)
Rome News staff writer Isabel Gammon said the house was for a time a refreshment center and was spoken of as “the ice cream parlor.”
The first airplane to come to Rome landed there, farmers co-op used the park, political rallies were held there, but in 1916, John Paul Cooper bought the property and donated it to Darlington School, which had been in operation since 1905, and the rest is history. Darlington moved from East Second Avenue to the present campus in 1923. Thanks to Mr. Cooper for his interest in education. I don’t think any of the old park patrons would want the park to be anything other than a place for young folks to learn.