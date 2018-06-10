Leader dividing America with lies
America has been duped, swindled, robbed and deceived by the master of lies, Donald J. Trump. Not that all Germans are terrible because of Hitler, but be reminded that Trump is from Germany. He and his father lied and said that they were from Sweden. I wonder why! Is it possible that Trump is the antichrist come sooner than any of the followers of Christ expected?
He sounds and behaves as a man who is serving as his own god, and he must believe that there is no power higher than his finite, mortal power. Any of you believers who accept that from your leader are most hypocritical and should stop reading the Word or even going to church as a worshiper. Some readers got twisted by what I wrote, and are already saying, “I did not vote for a priest.” So I say as one sinner to another, they are sad representatives of Christianity. Do we actually have a man who does not fear God and who does not ask forgiveness leading what we call a “God-fearing country?” How paradoxical that seems.
As one writer notes, “You’re perfectly fine being represented by a bullying, obnoxious, genitalia-grabbing, Tweet-ranting, Prime Minister-shoving charlatan who’s managed to offend all of our allies in the 16 short months of being in the White House. And you’re okay with him putting on religious faith like a rented, dusty, ill-fitting tuxedo and immediately tossing it in the garbage when he’s finished with it.” None of that you’re embarrassed of? I wonder how that works. Is that the part of America that has decided a white man can stoop to any level, and we will look away?
This hollow man promised to drain the swamp. As much as I know deep down inside of my soul of soul and heart of hearts, he is incapable of doing the things of God. Yet, on the other hand I am still reminded of the God we serve and what he is capable of doing, so there is still that glimmer of hope. I know that Trump, Pence, Bolton and J. Kelly can be knocked off their horses on their way to Damascus. I also know that there is an Ananias being instructed to seek them in order to lay hands on them as well. I am not sure where they will be headed when a very bright light from heaven is going to suddenly shine around them. Their Ananias is being told by the Lord to “Get up and go to the street called Straight Street in America and find the White House and ask for a man named Trump along with his followers. They told me about the many bad things they are doing to my holy people.”
He is a distracter and a divider of God’s people after promising to “Drain the swamp.” He can give them nothing but trouble without God’s help. He promised to remove the liars and replace them with truth tellers. He promised to remove haters and the corrupt and replace them with people who are compassionate, kind and gentle. He promised to remove the hidden dirt and replace it with openness. Breakers of the law were to be replaced with those who uphold the laws of the country. He promised “to take America from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept the people down with myths of opportunity. And give it to you, the people.” So I say to you, be very guarded when you take the words of a deceiver.
There is no in between when it comes to God. An individual either loves or hates him. Any lover of God will resemble him by his acts and deeds. You are correct about not voting for a priest, but surely you want someone who fears God. The only credit that one can give Trump is that he will be given the trophy for being the greatest destroyer of peace that has ever existed on the planet. That may be his aim. Dr. Martin Luther King was quoted as saying that whatever you choose to be, make every effort to be the best. Trump is the best pathological liar and race baiter ever who is bringing out the darkest side of America. This situation is a national security problem that must be dealt with by us all. The decent people of this country can no longer sit idly by and wait for the McCains, the Kennedys, the B. Bushes, the Mary Todd Lincolns or the John Browns to rescue America. This battle is about decent people standing and speaking and acting all over the country and the world.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.