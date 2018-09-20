Know before you go
Last week I was at a meeting in Gordon County. The speaker at the meeting was Gordon County’s Election Director Shea Hicks. During her presentation she discussed the ins and outs of the local election process from training poll workers to testing and certifying the voting machines to mailing out absentee ballots, etc.
At the meeting, she also distributed postcard-sized handouts that said in bold print “know before you go” with an internet link directing readers to the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website. Once on the website, users can confirm that they’re registered to vote and still active (if they haven’t voted in several election cycles), locate their assigned polling precincts, view sample ballots and identify locations and times for early voting. I know that the handout’s purpose was to make sure that voters know when and where to vote and if they’re registered before going to vote, but the phrase “know before you go” really stood out to me — for other reasons.
I have two pet peeves. The first is people not voting at all. The second is people who vote who are not informed.
Truthfully and despite living in a “free country,” there are few actual rights that we have and are entitled to as American citizens. Voting is one of those rights. Almost daily I encounter individuals who refuse to vote. They use the excuse “my vote doesn’t count.” Essentially, they feel powerless, so they just stay home. Well, that excuse couldn’t be further from the truth. Every vote matters a lot and voting is the only way to truly exercise your voice as a citizen of this nation. Most elections, other than the presidential election, are determined by a majority vote. Whomever wins the majority (51 percent) vote, wins the race. So it’s true when I say that every vote counts — even in the presidential elections because, even though it’s decided by the Electoral College, the American people vote to decide who our electorates must support. I cannot stress enough that your vote counts, and you should know that when you cast your ballot, instead of staying home.
That leads me to my second pet peeve: the uninformed voter. Just like encountering those who stay home during elections, I meet so many people that blindly support candidates or people who just randomly click on a name without knowing who they are or what they stand for. As I mentioned (multiple times), your voice matters, and you exercise your voice by voting. And because your vote does count, it’s so important that you know who and/or what you’re voting for before you walk into the voting booth and cast your ballot. Know before you go, become an informed voter!
"Colt, how do I become an informed voter?"
I’m glad you asked! There are three key steps that you should take to become an informed voter. The first thing you should do is learn. Learn about the candidates and their platforms, you can do so by visiting their campaign websites, attending rallies and speaking engagements, etc. Learn about the office that the candidates are running for. Often candidates run on issues that aren’t even relevant to the office they’re seeking. The second step is to analyze the candidates by focusing on the issues that are important to you. Is the information you’ve obtained from an accurate and reliable source? Are they qualified? What are their solutions to the issues? Finally, the third step to becoming an informed voter is to decide. Once you’ve evaluated each candidate you should be able to comfortably make an educated decision and select a candidate who’s view and principles align most closely with your own.
We have a major election coming up on November 6. The deadline to register to vote for the general election is October 9. As much as I encourage each of you to vote, I ask that you please become informed before election day. The only way that you can waste your vote is by not knowing what or whom you are voting for. Think about the future of this county, this state and this country. I know who and what I am voting for, do you? Know before you go.
Colt Chambers currently serves as State Chairman of the Georgia Young Republicans and on the State Committee of the Georgia Republican Party. He is a conservative political activist and arts advocate. You can reach him at colt@chambersenterprises.net.