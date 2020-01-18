Had he lived, Martin Luther King Jr. would have celebrated his 91st birthday this past Wednesday, Jan. 15. It is hard to imagine him being 91 and walking among us.
I find myself wondering, especially each January, as the nation observes his birthday, what his life would have been, given the vast contributions he made in such a short time. What other offerings would he have extended to the nation and the world? One can only imagine what would have been.
All with which I am left is conjecture, since his life was cut far too short at age 39. Death has a way of doing that, so the beloved King, or “unbeloved” for some, is immortalized at 39.
Notwithstanding, I have difficulty comprehending that he was taken out of the picture at 39, in 1968. He was the same age as German theologian and pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer was when he was hanged for “high treason” in Nazi Germany near the end of World War II in 1945.
It is fascinating that two of the greatest ambassadors of the Jesus Way in the 20th Century, one a black American and the other a white German, became martyrs at 39.
Both epitomized, first and foremost, a kingdom not of this world, and both sought to bring a bit of that kingdom into this world. Both were met with great resistance. Both met death as a result of their efforts — one by an assassin’s bullet, the other by a state-ordered execution. Both came preaching a radical gospel, and both are still preaching the same gospel. And to some degree, that gospel is still met with defiance.
While King was a social activist who labored to change the moral landscape of America, he was a preacher first. He once observed that he was the son, grandson, and great-grandson of Baptist preachers.
I like preachers, since I happen to be one. We’re a strange lot. We’re often misunderstood. Ours is no easy task. Sometimes we preach comfort to the afflicted, and sometimes we preach affliction to the comfortable. Both can get us into trouble.
That’s what happened to MLK. He comforted and afflicted. Each created conflict for him. It was ingenious, though, because as a preacher he connected the ancient story of the Bible with a present dilemma in which the Bible story demanded a change; namely, that the evils of discrimination and segregation be cast aside forever.
So, the gospel he preached motivated his social activism — a gospel that comforts and afflicts. With remarkable power he preached all of it and not just some of it. He took seriously “liberty and justice for all.”
Those words in our Pledge of Allegiance, by the way, are essentially strong biblical principles with tremendous social ramifications. King’s preaching presents a reminder that there is a social dimension to the Good News of Jesus Christ.
While he no longer walks among us, and his literal voice has been silenced, King is still preaching. He has no choice.
The tendency is to forget that a desire for moral values is a common one among sensible Christians, even some non-Christians, in the USA. Many have exemplified this desire for generations — King is but one example.
Unfortunately, there is the tendency to “pick and choose” or qualify which moral values to desire. Murder is wicked, but it’s acceptable to spread an untruth about someone, perhaps slandering his or her character. Stealing is intolerable, but it’s all right to defraud the government and thus cheat on one’s income taxes. April 15 is coming! Hit-and-run auto accidents are unconscionable, but breaking the speed limits on the highways by more than 15 miles an hour is OK. Radar detectors anybody? No wonder King is still preaching.
We’ve come a great distance, but we still have a long way to go in how we human beings relate to each other and to the entirety of God’s created order.
The challenge to live ethically motivated lives in which we value all people everywhere and all of creation in the spirit of Christ’s love is, perhaps, greater today than it ever has been. I suppose it’s always been that way. Since the moment Adam and Eve took a bite out of that fruit, pride has been swelling within humanity, and pride always shows itself, usually in the form of some prejudice.
Our Lord knows that neither I nor most of my brother and sister preachers are MLKs. I can only hope that some of us will make it to 91, and we’ll still be preaching comfort and affliction because of these decadent times. I consider the good that can come to the world today through preaching as I consider the good that came to our beloved nation and world in a turbulent time as a result of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who came preaching.
Even though he didn’t make it to 91, not even 40, King is still preaching. I believe he’ll be heard in churches across Rome, Floyd County, and beyond on Sunday morning. I’m confident he’ll be heard Sunday evening at the annual MLK Ecumenical Worship Service at Garden Lakes Baptist Church as the Rev. Timothy McDonald of Atlanta mounts the pulpit to preach.
I plan to keep listening. I plan to keep preaching. I think my brother and sister preachers will, too.