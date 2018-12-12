My dog, Dasher, died a week ago today from injuries she sustained in an apparent attack by a coyote. We have coyotes in our area. The hill behind my house is a broad expanse of woods that is the perfect habitat for them, and the river is just a ways across the road. I often hear them yipping and chattering over a kill, it is one of the most eerie sounds I’ve ever heard, so it should not have surprised me that this was a possible threat. We had a couple of cats disappear when we first moved here that we assumed were grabbed by coyotes, so again, I should have known the threat existed.
I mentioned Dasher a couple of weeks ago in my column about our efforts to raise money for local animal rescue efforts. She was a rescue dog that a friend picked up from the median of the bypass after she jumped from the back of a pickup truck. In that fall she injured her hips and, as she got older, it became harder and harder for her to get around. For most of her life, Dasher was a very laidback dog. She got along well with the neighbor dogs and was always loyal to home, never wandering far if left to roam freely. She was a good dog, and I’ve let her go out on her own to do her business for years.
That fateful night last week began like any other. I took my foster pups, Hansel and Gretel, out on leashes for their bedtime constitutional and Dasher followed us out to find her own relief. Shortly after getting the pups inside, I heard a riotous ruckus outside. It sounded like small dogs fighting with high-pitched yippy barking, so I didn’t think it involved Dasher, at first. I ran out to the neighbor’s yard to find Dasher pinned in a ditch by an animal that ran off as soon as I approached and started yelling. I could barely see, it was so dark, so I couldn’t even catch a glimpse of the animal as it left. For a while, I believed it to be a neighbor dog, but as I thought it out, I realized that it had to be a coyote. That high-pitched chatter and immediately running away were tell-tale signs.
It has been hard for me to handle the image of this sweet member of my family being attacked by any animal, but harder still to realize that she experienced a terrifying encounter with an animal intent on killing her. In her last night with me she relived the experience in fitful dreams through the night, and I could tell just how scary it was for her. The animal world is a cruel one, and while we domesticate our pets to be a part of our more civilized lives, the wild truth is often not far outside the door. And, if I’m being honest, that wild cycle of life is a fragile system that I believe should be guarded as such, despite the pain of watching my pet fall prey to it. Dasher was old, weak and vulnerable and, in the wild, she was an obvious target for food to a carnivore. Thankfully, we humans are more civilized than the animal kingdom. Or are we?
The fact is that, when you look at humans from a zoological standpoint, the rate of lethal violence within their own species is seven times higher in Homo sapiens than in other mammals. This is from a study conducted in Spain where they looked at intra-species violence in mammals and found that the average for all other mammals was 0.3 percent, while Homo sapiens average seven times that. The study was cited by R. Douglas Fields in Psychology Today magazine in defense of what he proposed in his 2016 book, Why We Snap. His book explains what he believes are nine triggers that can engage our rage circuit, leading to acts of violence. In the book he says:
“Our violence operates far outside the bounds of any other species. Human beings kill anything. Slaughter is a defining behavior of our species. We kill all other creatures, and we kill our own. Read today’s paper. Read yesterday’s, or read tomorrow’s. Violence exists in the animal world, of course, but on a far different scale. Carnivores kill for food; we kill our family members, our children, our parents, our spouses, our brothers and sisters, our cousins and in-laws. We kill strangers. We kill people who are different from us, in appearance, beliefs, race, and social status. We kill ourselves in suicide. We kill for advantage and for revenge, we kill for entertainment: the Roman Coliseum, drive-by shootings, bullfights, hunting and fishing, animal roadkill in an instantaneous reflex for sport. We kill friends, rivals, coworkers and classmates. Children kill children, in school and on the playground. Grandparents, parents, fathers, mothers — all kill and all of them are the targets of killing…”
On the day of Dasher’s passing I had Guy Clark’s “Queenie’s Song” running through my head. In it, Clark has strong words for the so-and-so who shot his dog, Queenie, and left her to die under a tree. While Dasher’s violent death will haunt me for some time, I can at least respect the noble pursuit of food that wild animal was acting on over the senseless acts of violence at the hands of humans that we see plastered before us on a daily basis. Maybe we civilized folk could stand to think a little more wild.
