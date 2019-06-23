In 2019, I am reminded how soon we forget things worthy of jubilation. In 2006, Mr. Greg Shropshire approached me as founder and director of The AACPA Connection Inc. “Mrs. Samuel,” he said, “it is time for a Juneteenth celebration. You claim to like history, and I believe that is a part of history worth celebrating.”
“Why do you think that it is so important?” I asked. “I do not see any other groups making any effort to do anything, and we have quite a few history buffs in this town. Even you are extremely well-versed in history.”
“All of us in America should celebrate it as an important event. It concludes what the Emancipation Proclamation started,” he said. “The Watch Night service that you all celebrate in your black churches can be traced back to gatherings also known as ‘Freedom’s Eve.’ On that night, black slaves and free blacks came together in churches and private homes all across the nation awaiting news that the Emancipation Proclamation actually had become law. At the stroke of midnight, it was Jan. 1, 1863; all slaves in the Confederate states were declared legally free. When the news was received, there were prayers, shouts and songs of joy as many people fell to their knees and thanked God for moving on the heart of the president, but the story did not end there.”
Juneteenth commemorates the day when slaves in the last place in America where slavery existed learned of their freedom. This took place on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas. Union Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston on a white horse, supported by 2,000 soldiers, stood on the courthouse steps and read “General Order No. 3,” announcing that “all slaves are free” by proclamation of President Abraham Lincoln. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on Sept. 22, 1862, and issued on Jan. 1, 1863. It took over two-and-a-half years for the news to travel to Southwest Texas.
Greg continued to say that he believed that to be a great place in history to begin our celebration.
“I agree with you,” I said, “but I have only one more question to ask. Are you going to help?”
“Yes, I will help, but your group must take the lead.”
I approached the members of The AACPA Connection Inc. and they said, “Yes, we have time to get a performance ready for the stage.” I told the members that Greg, who was then president of the 100 Black Men of Northwest Georgia, was going to ask that the men work with us.
I gave Lisa Scott and Elaina Beeman their marching orders. They began to march with deliberate speed and the determination to make our first celebration the best. At that time they both worked with outstanding dance groups in their churches, Thankful Baptist Church and New Life of St. John. Most of the other members were going to play the role of characters and whatever was necessary to get the job done with excellence. Greg suggested we stage “The Kings and Queens of the Nile” for our first Juneteenth celebration. We had staged “The Kings and Queens of the Nile” for the first time as our last black history presentation at East Rome High School in 1992.
In 2006, Rome was introduced to the first Juneteenth celebration, held at Rome City Auditorium. Since research states that Granger rode into Galveston on a white horse, a young man who would only identify himself as “The Paperman” in Hays State Prison created a life-size horse to display for the event.
I did some research about what other cities and communities were doing. The connection members visited Memphis, Tennessee, to be a part of their Juneteenth celebration and to get a better understanding of how it is celebrated. I also spoke with some locals about what had been done in this area. I was told that nothing had ever been done in Rome-Floyd County to celebrate Juneteenth, and that this would be the first.
It had been a while since I had researched the kings and queens of Africa, so I had to get back to digging and trying to locate the papers. As I was preparing for the event, my thoughts went back to a quote by the famous American Patrick Henry, which digs deeply into the psyche of black people and should be in the thinking of all people created by our Maker.
“Is life so dear or peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take, but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death!”
June is known as the month of freedom for African Americans. Texas is widely considered the first U.S. state to begin Juneteenth celebrations with informal observances taking place for over a century, and June 19 has been an official state holiday in Texas since 1980. This is only reasonable because it was in Texas that thousands of slaves got word that they were free in 1865, whereas the Emancipation Proclamation was officially signed in Sept. 22, 1862, by our then-Republican President Abraham Lincoln, and the order was given Jan 1, 1963. The freedom of a people should never be taken for granted.
Juneteenth is an event worth celebrating. Therefore, I am going to take Harriet Tubman at her word: “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” I am going to reach for the stars and say that with the help of a few groups, in 2020 Rome will have a Juneteenth celebration.