Joy to the world

Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. That celebration is next week. By Christmas Eve if Christmas cards have not been sent, they are not going to be sent. If it has not been bought, made, wrapped, or baked ... it isn’t going to be.
Christmas brings us boundless joy
Children find joy in everything because they know how to be in the moment. If you are doubtful of that, go to the mall and watch children with Santa. Watch them excitedly telling Santa what they want for Christmas.
Christmas reminds me of Daddy and his joy for life. He loved to surprise us and had fun helping Mama hide our Christmas presents. When we got out of school for the holidays, we raced home and Daddy would say, “Ho, ho, ho ... Merry Christmas!” We should all approach Christmas with joy like that.
Certainly an integral part of our Christmas celebrations is volunteering and helping others. Donating money to the food bank, and the Can-a-thon, fundraisers at church, contributing money and toys to Toys For Tots, and helping at homeless shelters are ways we share our blessings with others. We do it with a cheerful spirit because the Bible admonishes us to do so.
More things that bring us Christmas joy
Every year, after retrieving all the boxes of decorations from the attic, Mama let me put out the Nativity scene. I wanted that done first. That was a way to put Jesus first in our family’s Christmas activities. Even as a child, I felt very strongly about that.
That Nativity scene was nothing expensive or elaborate. A cardboard stable with plastic figures. Mama instructed me to put the Nativity scene on an end table in the living room. The lamps were turned off. The Christmas lights were turned on. With reverence I looked at the Nativity scene. I considered the camel, wondering if such an animal existed. I loved the Nativity scene so Mama gave it to me when I was grown. I still have it. That Nativity scene was one of the many places that I, even as a child, always found Christmas joy.
Christmas lights
The lights are an integral party of everybody’s Christmas traditions. Christmas lights are everywhere and they are pretty to look at. Further, they remind us that Jesus came into the world to be the light of the world.
Joy to the world
Born in Bethlehem, on a starry night long ago, Jesus came to dwell among men. Christmas is glorious and unmatched by anything that ever happened in the history of the world. With a richness like that to celebrate, who could fail to find joy?
The familiar hymn, “Joy to the World” was written in 1719 by English writer Isaac Watts. It was inspired by Scripture from Psalms and Genesis. The nations of the world are asked to rejoice because God’s faithfulness delivered salvation to Earth.
I recently saw a wonderful depiction of Christmas in our neighborhood. It was the word “joy.” Inside the letter O there was a silhouette of Joseph, Mary and Jesus. Far more than a mere picture, it was a succinct, and accurate portrayal of Christmas. Joy.
Joy to the world! Merry Christmas one and all!