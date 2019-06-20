J stands for joy.

Joy, as I’ve mentioned in this column several times this year, is my word theme for 2019. Further, I’ve indicated that if we look for joy we will find it. Although I am hardwired for optimism, I sometimes get discouraged. I am, after all, only human.
Riding my bicycle brings me a great deal of joy. However, I’ve recently been sidelined from that activity due to a very painful knee. Dr. May, on review of my MRI, said I had arthritis and a torn meniscus. I am to see him next month at which time he’ll give me an injection if I am still in pain. I’m delighted that currently I am very nearly pain free. However, during this difficulty with my knee, I learned being in pain all the time is trying. I have been very discouraged because I could not ride my bike. I discovered that I was feeling grouchy, but I certainly did not want to be cantankerous. That’s when I took my own advice. I looked for joy and found it even in the midst of suffering with a very painful knee. Where do you suppose I found joy? Grandchildren!
My 4-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter, Charlotte, takes dance lessons at her school in Atlanta. Last Sunday afternoon she had a dance recital at Therrell High School. My knee was much better, although still painful, but I was determined not to miss the recital. Charlotte’s entire family, with the exception of an aunt and uncle, was there. That is, Nana and Papa, Uncle Paul (my son) and Aunt Kristi, Uncle Chad and Aunt Emily, Charlotte’s parents, her sister and I were all there. Our family filled an entire row in the auditorium. Charlotte’s class was the largest and they went last. A very well organized event, each dance number was short. The girls were very cute in their sparkling outfits and the boys looked sharp in their black pants, white shirts and black vests.
When Charlotte’s class came out, we noticed right away she was on the right end of the back row. I couldn’t take my eyes off her. She has excellent rhythm and knew exactly what to do and she was smiling and having so much fun. At the end of the recital, they did one dance number as a group. Then each child’s name was called and the child stepped forward to receive a rose and a certificate. Of course, although we are not a rowdy group of folks, Charlotte’s family applauded and cheered for her when her name was called.
Outside, after the recital, my daughter asked someone to take a group picture of our family. She handed her camera to the friendly stranger, and our family posed for the picture in which Charlotte was front and center. The result was a really good picture of the family.
One of the things in life for which I am most thankful is my family. When I was growing up, I was blessed with a wonderful extended family, both sides, all of whom got along well and loved each other. I am thrilled that my children experienced that when they were growing up, and that my grandchildren have a close loving family as well.
Although I’m not yet back to riding my bike, my knee continues to improve, for which I am exceedingly thankful. In fact, my knee is much less painful than it was at the recital last week. I am, as you may imagine, delighted I didn’t miss the recital. The family had a great visit and we thoroughly enjoyed the recital together. I’m happy to continue my focus on this year’s word theme. Joy. Even while suffering a very painful knee, I found joy with my granddaughter.
J stands for joy.