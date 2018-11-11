With over 28 countries involved in the Great War, a new enemy emerged in 1918: An epidemic of the flu that shortly became a pandemic. Researchers have been investigating the origins of the flu for almost 100 years. The results are still difficult to decipher. One thing is for sure: Somewhere between 50 and a 100 million died, between 3-6 percent of the planet’s population.
The first case on record (there could be others) was diagnosed at Fort Riley, Kansas, on Monday, March 11, 1918. The first victim was Pvt. Albert Gitchell, a mess cook. Historian Alfred W. Crosby recorded that the flu originated in Kansas and writer John Barry echoed in describing Haskell County, Kansas, as the point of origin.
In Europe the hypotheses of the epidemic’s origins have varied. It could have begun in Austria in 1917 or could have been brought to France by the thousands of Chinese laborers that were sent to France by China, one of the Allies.
An investigative team in 1999 identified the major troop staging and hospital camp in Étaples, France, as being the center of the 1918 flu pandemic. They believe that a precursor virus, harbored in birds, mutated in pigs that were kept near the front. It was an H1N1 virus that was called the “swine flu” by many.
Strangely, to maintain morale, wartime censors minimized early reports of illness and mortality in Germany, Britain, France and the United States, but were left free to report the epidemic’s effects in neutral Spain (such as the grave illness of King Alfonso XIII), creating a false impression of Spain as being especially hard hit, thus the nickname Spanish Flu. Earlier diseases in the century had already affected the death tables, and in 1918 the average life expectancy in the United States dropped 12 years (more on the Spanish Flu in another column).
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the armistice was signed, but the actual peace treaty was not signed until June 28, 1919, and the Allied ships kept Germany blockaded for eight more long months, causing another estimated 100,000 German civilians to die of disease and starvation. This set up an anger in the German populace that would fester and spill over in the late 1930s.
President Wilson wanted to let the Germans and Austrians off easy, but Britain and France wouldn’t have it. The German economy was in shambles, the United States helped prop it up as much as they could until the Great Depression hit in 1929.
Germany lost a lot of land to France and other emerging nations. Poland went back to the boundaries they had in 1772, East Prussia was taken from Germany (another festering point among the populace).
The Hapsburg (Austria-Hungary) Empire was ripped apart and several Eastern European countries were born. The Russian czars had abdicated and were in a civil war. The Ottoman Empire was divided and occupied by France and Britain.
The sultanate that had ruled over most of the Muslim world for over five centuries was no more, and the effects of the division are still felt today.
China had defeated the Germans in a couple of battles in their country, and asked for those previously German provinces to be given to them, but they were ceded to Japan, who had had a treaty with Britain since 1902. China refused to sign the Treaty of Versailles.
All German colonies in Africa were deeded to France and Britain.
What now becomes of the Allies? They maintained their colonial status for as long as they could, but it’s not the same. Emerging nations had at least a taste of self-determination.
Australia, Canada and India had all fought gallantly. They maintained their British ties, but slowly began slipping away from the empire. The Bolsheviks had taken over Russia and the communist rise was under way. In Italy, they were promised additional land for Italian-speaking people on their northern boundary, but were refused at the treaty signing. The nationalist movement began in earnest in Italy, and soon saw the fascist government of Mussolini in power.
Many of the old powers tried various forms of democracy. Others now took a look at communism and socialism, believing they could establish a lasting peace through such a government, while others felt the only secure peace was to engage in a strong military. France had been overrun by the Germans enough to realize they’d probably be back. Prime Minister Georges Clemenceau stated that this is not a peace … it’s a twenty year armistice.
Forty percent of Great Britain’s merchant ships had been sunk by German submarines. The economy was a shambles, but the main strain in England was psychological.
The effects on the British population had been disastrous. There were over two million more young women than men after the treaty. Many would never marry. As the older generation passed away, the businesses that should have been passed on to sons and nephews were sold, vacated or closed.
In the United States the doldrums were controlling the nation’s thought patterns. With a total of 500,000 dead from the war and flu, most folks were thinking of how to make sure we didn’t get involved in anything like this again.
President Wilson was ill and no longer had the confidence of the people. In the election of 1920, they denied the presidency to the Democrat James Cox and his vice presidential candidate Franklin Roosevelt, opting to elect the isolationist Warren Harding.
For the next five years in Europe it was like the entire continent, both Allied powers and Central, were moving in slow motion. There were memorials built honoring many people. The entire population just couldn’t get over the tragedy. It was as if the world had ended, and for many, the world they knew was gone.
