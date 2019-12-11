When the Christmas Season comes, I am always glad that I don’t have sermons to prepare. There are so many directions one might take to speak about this season so overburdened with all kinds of expectations and interpretations. What does one say that has not already been said, perhaps more effectively and likely many more times?
I am amused and disgusted at the same time when I remember my trip to Walmart on the night before Halloween where I found odds and ends of Halloween being shoved aside for the first Christmas decorations. I am amused and disgusted here in the heart of the Bible belt when it is almost impossible to find a manger scene for outdoor decoration but there are countless reindeer, snow men and lighted candy canes — not to mention blow-up Pixar characters.
Life does not allow us to easily control all the good, bad, and indifferent experiences that bombard us. Despite lingering culture war skirmishes about whether to wish “Merry Christmas” or “Happy Holidays” or rants about how Starbucks might decorate their cups, most of us simply want to enjoy the season. We treasure the excitement of kids and open our hearts a bit to similar delight. We decorate and listen to music and look for “perfect” gifts.
But in order to enjoy without being overwhelmed, we must make some conscious choices. How shall we engage this hectic, glittery, commercialized religious holiday that finally climaxes on December 25? A choice worth making is that which will snatch opportunities to claim the original spiritual significance of Christmas and will seek ways to celebrate that significance.
Before there was Black Friday and Cyber Monday ... before there was a fat, toy-laden Santa Claus ... before the bombardment of commercialism ... the Christian church celebrated Advent.
Advent is the four Sundays before Christmas Day. It is a time that emphasizes waiting and anticipation. Candles are lit each Sunday to symbolize love, hope, joy, and peace in the faith that God will do something world-changing. (A much older traditional celebration that takes place in December is the Jewish Hanukkah. Both Jewish and Christian traditions revel in light and the symbolisms that come with light that shines in darkness.)
I have loved the celebration of Advent from the time I was first exposed during my seminary days. If we allow it to do so, the celebration will keep faith issues and faith perspectives as an inescapable part of our Christmas celebration. Years ago I saved a newsletter called “Bringing Religion Home” because I was struck by questions it raised for thoughtful consideration.
1) Will we come closer to one another by the things we do to prepare for and to celebrate the festival of Christmas?
2) Will our celebration include in some way the poor and hungry of our world?
3) Will our celebration make us holy or merely fat?
4) Will our gifts to one another be expressions of love from our hearts or more useless things to complicate and clutter our lives?
5) Will we look back on Christmas 2019 and say “We have seen his glory” or will we say “Is that all there is?”
In keeping with the Advent theme, I wrote the following as a reflection for the hospital newsletter during my time as chaplain at Floyd Medical Center:
Who will see the Christ
Amid tinsel and lights,
Christmas trees and stockings,
Sales and scurrying
Wish lists and card lists?
Shepherds will see him
And others who seek Good News with
Eyes open to light in the dark,
Ears open to songs of peace
Hearts open to visitation by angels
Lives open to turning aside from
The routine, the secure, the known.
Wise men will see him
And others with the vision to see miracle
Where most see only the ordinary
With the patience to embark on
A pilgrimage to offer carefully-chosen gifts
With the courage to defy tyrants
And take another route home.
Who will see the Christ?
Only a few, long ago beheld him and were changed
Some simple and unlearned,
Some well-educated and seeking
They saw and touched the Word become flesh
Full of Grace and Truth.
They told, that we might see, too.
But our seeing will not be with eyes.
We will see in faith
Or not at all.