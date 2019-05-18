Over 400 furry babies, all running around in one place marked a one-of-a-kind event for our community a few weeks ago. The Pup-A-Palooza was the grand opening of Rome’s first-ever dog park. It appeared to be a great success, with very few parking spaces left in the grass.
Each fenced area was posted for the size of our canine companions. Each one full of frantic and constant motion, earthy colors blending together to form what we dog owners call “happiness.” The turnout was amazing, with over 400 dogs attending and probably close to the same number of humans or more. This was an event that the whole community had long awaited.
Although this is a dog park, it really is a park for humans that come together to share their love and devotion to their companions with each other. Where else would you find such a place? It is a place where everyone has something in common and something to talk about with each other in the most convenient, safe and friendly way. Children come and chase their dogs, releasing pent up energy in a wide-open space and owners cozy up to other owners, anxious to share a story about their canines. Dogs, however, are happy to be able to let loose with their own kind.
My fuzzy, four-legged friend was not interested in any of that. My “Maggie” wanted nothing to do with the other dogs. She took the sniffing of her private parts as quite an affront and gladly accepted the lap of any nearby human to escape the ever so curious dogs. Our stay was short, but I did make some interesting observations.
In the state of Georgia, pets are considered one’s property. Across the United States, 89.7 million dogs lived in households in the year 2000. It is apparent that furry friends fulfill a need in our society that not even humans can satisfy. Although Georgia does not have the highest number of households owning a dog, we are definitely up there in pet ownership. Arkansas has the highest number of households owning a dog, where Vermont has the highest number of households owning a cat. Clearly, the inhabitants of Rome have a penchant for their dog’s health and happiness. That is why a SPLOST tax was dedicated to and approved in 2013 to build our new dog park. There were so many hounds, all sniffing each other, relieving themselves, marking their territories and chasing each other, never too far from their masters.
Watching this chaotic scene reminded me that us humans are not too terribly different from our furry pets in how we behave. Humans are the first to mark their territory with what they drive, where they park and how they dress, delineating whom they belong to and on what tier of the social ladder they are on as they establish themselves in their community. Humans partake of “leg-sniffing” all the time, a term I use to explain how we take in each other and our environments, ascertaining the possibility of danger or the joys, and use that information to move forward accordingly in all aspects of our lives. It is in that process that we make important decisions about whom we befriend, chase or run away from, just as our tail-waggers do.
This is a place where dog owners can openly boast about their family members uniqueness and how wonderful they are. I heard someone say how awful their human offshoots have been lately but they continued to gush on about their wonderful pup. It also became apparent that owners spend a lot of money not only on the dog itself but on all the accessories as well. Yet I noticed that some owners and their children were in desperate need of dental care. It is funny how humans prioritize things in their lives and how we talk about our family members. All that can be witnessed at this park committed to canines.
The pooch park housed within Ridge Ferry Park is indeed a wonderful gift for our community. Although it is devoted strictly for our furry Fidos to run around and socialize, I think it was probably built more for humans. We can mingle and hobnob with other pet owners in an often hostile and lonely world, where man’s best friend brings us together in unity: our love of our dogs. This is a place where we are not judged by our size, color, personality or ability to socialize, and although there is marking of territories daily and the letting loose of pent up energy, we can always relax in who we are with our pets in a beautiful and safe space. Who knows? Maybe our mutual “leg sniffing” experiences will lead to new friendships on this grassy field. After all, our canine park was really built for humans.