It happens as you age
As I grow older strange things happen to me. Some of them I can’t understand. I realize that I am getting “up there in age,” as people say. I didn’t think these kinds of things would happen. I knew that forgetting things and names went with age, but some of the others things are hard to understand.
I always get up several hours before my wife. This particular morning when I put my shoes on my feet began to hurt. I looked and it was my favorite pair of shoes. This never happened before. I endured the discomfort until my wife got up. I then went to a doctor to see if he could find the problem. I sat down on the table and he looked at me and smiled. His smiling didn’t sit too well with me. I said, “Doc, do you see what the problem is?” He smiled and said, “You have the wrong shoe on the wrong foot.” I looked down and saw he was right. I got up off the table wondering how that could have happened.
“Thank you, Doc,” I said, walking out of his office and leaving with the wrong shoe still on the wrong foot. I wondered how that could have happened. Blame it on age.
I remember an incident that happened at one of my favorite eating places. I went into the bathroom to wash my hands. I give them a good soaping then rinsed them. I pushed the button on the electric dryer. I was twisted around and shoved against the wall. I couldn’t see what happened. It was like being in a wind tunnel. I then realized that the hand dryer nozzle was turned right at me. I thought it was going to blow me though the wall. It finally quit and I went back to look at it. I turned the nozzle away from me. Boy, that was one powerful blower. I blame it on age, for I know that I am not as strong as I used to be.
I finished eating and was leaving when I got to the door. This door was one of those heavy ones. I was pushing on it with all I had when a nice young couple walked up. He politely held the door open. I was amazed at how strong he was. The door that I had shoved so hard on he held open with one hand. Again it could have something to do with age.
My wife will look at me and smiling say, “You are dragging your feet.” I smile back saying, “I don’t think so.” We know that she is right for here lately my feet have got heavier. If I sort of shuffle my feet they don’t get as heavy as if I pick them up off the ground. I know what the problem is. I will trade my cowboy boots for a pair of sneakers. That would lighten the feet, making it easier to pick them up. Then again I just might leave off my socks to see if that will help to make them lighter.
I notice that I was spilling stuff on my shirt while I was eating. I came to the opinion that the glass had a small crease in it. When I turned it up a small portion of my drink would spill out of the small crease and leak out on my shirt. I threw that glass away and got me another one with a straw. Haven’t had any more trouble. My wife wanted me to believe that it was because I was getting older. Now I’m having trouble with the straw. It is letting in too much fluid and that’s running down the side of my mouth. My wife thought she was being funny when she tied a bib around my neck.
I have been seeking advice on what kind of clothes to buy. Here lately everything is too small. Something must be the matter with the cloth that they are using. Just about everything I got has shrunk. They don’t fit any more. I put it down to the cloth that is being used nowadays. My wife tells me I am putting on weight. How foolish can she be? I try to tell her that stuff hanging over my belt is the result of good cooking.
I was once told that there would come a time in my life when everything in life would either be illegal, immoral or fatter. The first two, illegal and immoral, has long gone. The fatter took the place of the other two. When I am uptown, I watch and try not to walk close to a fast food place. If I am not careful and walk under a fast food sign I will gain weight.
I have always heard the more of you, the more to love. I look at it another way: when you have to use a line with a piece of chalk to measure yourself to see where you been, it’s time to stop and start all over.
I can’t really say that any of these things happened to me. I have listened to people who tell all kind of things happening to them. I am looking forward to living to see some of these happen. I am not old enough for any of the things that I wrote about happening to me at this time. When you think about it I am at the age where you still smell the flowers.
Don’t forget that I said none of the things that I wrote about has yet happened to me.
Lonie Adcock of Rome is a retired Rome Police Department lieutenant. His latest book is “Fact or Fiction.”