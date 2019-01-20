I always say that we leave traces of ourselves on everyone we encounter, and I have concluded that places can impact us in a similar manner. On Facebook, Lynn Ray has been posting pictures of places in Rome and Floyd County. Some are still as they were, sometimes serving a different purpose, but still here nevertheless. Many of these places left positive and/or negative vibes for all of us. There is one place that comes to my mind that just haunts me and fills me with questions. Many have often asked how did urban renewal play a part in the deletion of black businesses, especially at Five Points in Rome? The only renewal was that a highway came to the area, and not even through Rome. If it had gone through Rome, that would have impacted the downtown area.
Just before urban renewal swept through Rome in the early 1970s, many black businesses were operating there as well as other places in Rome. The “renewal” came directly through the black neighborhood. Five Points was demolished. Out of the many businesses located there, 99 percent of all of the businesses never relocated any other place in the Rome and Floyd County area. I have always asked the question as to why that happened. Black entrepreneurs that I met after I relocated here all seem to have been enjoying the business atmosphere that existed at Five Points. Many people still speak fondly of their experiences at the businesses located there. Is that one of those “You don’t miss your water until the well runs dry” situations?
Those who owned businesses might not have owned the actual buildings, but the bigger question is, were they given their “just” compensation for having built the businesses with clientele? They were forced out of business from my understanding, even though the federal law of eminent domain was not being enforced to the degree that it is today, they still had no choice. Were they offered financial compensation that would have allowed them to find and establish another business in other areas in Rome and Floyd County? The Fifth Amendment provides that the government may only exercise this power if they provide just compensation to the property owners. I often wonder who was bargaining for the business owners during those days.
In 2019, we have fewer black businesses than we had in the 1900s. When I came here in the 60s, there were businesses on Maple Street and Hardy Avenue. During the Five Points era, black people patronized black businesses. How has that changed now? If so, why? A community cannot thrive unless the income that is brought in that area turns over in that community more than five or six times. If blacks or any group of people in a community get paid and take the money to another area to spend it, that will make their area the poorer.
Several years ago when it seemed that the local citizens were going to Chattanooga, Cartersville, Atlanta, Marietta or Amazon.com to spend their money, there was an appeal from the city leaders pleading with the residents to spend their money locally. The same principle holds true for any group. If every penny that is generated for a community is taken to another community without changing hands in that area, that community will continue to get poorer.
It was reported that when Denzel Washington filmed “Sweet Home Alabama” in Rome at Berry College, he wanted to hang out at a black-owned night spot and listen to down home jazz. They had to travel to Chattanooga or Atlanta for that kind of setting. There was not one place to take him and his staff, which was a loss of revenue for the local black community and a black business owner. How many company conferences and social groups would come to this area if more black businesses were located here? How will that change in the near future? Looking at the situation as is, the future looks mighty bleak. Are black entrepreneurs a part of the big picture in Rome economics?
Does Rome’s black community and black businesses consider an independent youth entrepreneur program? I am sure there is funding for such a program. Community organizations, schools and Christian education ministries could possibly consider encouraging young children to get involved in learning about owning businesses and point out the advantages as well as the disadvantages. Most times the failure of young businesses is because of too little start-up money and a false notion about how long it takes to build the reputation of a business.
Do black businesses and community leaders know the future plans for Rome and neighboring cities and counties? Are blacks on the decision-making committees or boards who have a voice?
Just asking. I am just speaking of places. Does anyone care?
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.