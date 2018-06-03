‘If tomorrow never comes...’
There is a time in one’s life when, like it or not, you start thinking about your own mortality and asking yourself what people will say about you when that day comes and your soul is set free to live in the minds and hearts of those who knew you.
This sounds like the premise for a great country song, for all I know about country songs. My brother by another mother, Billy Smith, has always told me that “Buzz, if you would just drink more beer and listen to country music you will be better off.” And Billy, believe it or not, I began singing to myself the other day the Garth Brooks hit, “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” and it got me thinking.
The world is full of wonderful people who have great intentions for tomorrow, but they keep putting them off for tomorrow’s tomorrow, and what can we do about that? “Good question,” I thought, although Garth was singing about love for that special person and has he told them about his feelings enough. But in my mind those words of the title began to take yet another meaning and that is what will happen to all of those great ideas and plans that we have to make our community a better place that we want to do…if tomorrow never comes?
For 14 years I dedicated my life to service to the people as a member of the Rome City Commission. The most compelling thought behind every decision was, “Would this be in the very best interest of our community as a whole, and how would the implementation of this vote either improve the quality of life or open up new opportunities for our city?” It was wonderful to work with a like group, with the exception of one, who did not want the badge of “politician,” but were proud to call themselves “elected officials” who put personal prestige and gain behind them in favor of service.
Ah, the magic word…service. Well, if you go to the internet, our source for just about everything these days, and look up the word service, you will see in the definition, “…contribution to the welfare of others.” It’s a shame that so many are content to go through life just accepting the status quo and not experiencing that burning feeling. You can do just that little something to effect change and make this world a better place than you found it… if tomorrow never comes.
About 15 years ago, my great buddy, the late Bill Fricks, invited me to join the Exchange Club of Rome because he knew my love for my community and for helping others. “Exchange is a service club, not a civic club,” Bill told me, and this has proven correct for me. Exchange’s motto is “Unity for Service.” We are not an international group, just in the United States, and isn’t it interesting that Rome, Georgia is the home of the second largest Exchange Club in the United States with over 200 members?
It is also interesting that Exchange’s mission is “Inspiring communities to become a better place to live.” It’s interesting because this mission was so akin to many of our cities in Georgia who adapted such an idea that they should become a better place to live, work and play. If you blend them both together you come back to the thought…if tomorrow never comes, will you have done all you could do to make this a better place for those who follow after you in Rome?
I know the editorial pages of the Rome News-Tribune contain thousands of words about how things were in the past as if today deserved no comment, but, has anyone ever heard the adage that you can’t know where you are going if you don’t know where you have come from? So yes, there is value in reading about the past, but in the context of planting the seeds of where your life is heading and what you will do with it today… if tomorrow never comes.
Yes, as we enter the summer, there are places to go, people to see and things to be done, but, just because it is summer the challenges that face our community don’t take a vacation and the dedication of you and your family are as important today, and maybe more, than they will be tomorrow. Can you say you stepped up to the plate today… if tomorrow never comes?
See, Brother Billy? I’m halfway there. I do listen to some country music.
Buzz Wachsteter is a Rome resident and former Rome City Commissioner.