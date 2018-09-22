Breaking News
I wouldn't take $1 million for Christy’s Violins
My daughter, Christy, is a classically trained violinist. She still has the third of three violins that she played throughout her years in school. The other two violins are hanging on a wall at our house. More about that later.
THE 1ST VIOLIN
Christy was in the third grade when she had the opportunity to participate in the orchestra. I thought if she was continuing to learn and practice violin by December, her interest would be solid and I would then buy her a violin. However Daddy, whom my children called Papa, had other ideas.
Roger Aycock was a longtime friend of Daddy’s. Mr. Aycock played violin in the Rome Symphony Orchestra for many years, and he had a shop where he repaired and sold violins. Daddy went to see him and bought a “one-quarter” sized violin for Christy.
THE 2ND VIOLIN
By the time Christy was in the fifth grade, she had outgrown the first violin. Daddy went back to Roger Aycock’s shop and said, “Well ... Christy has outgrown her violin.” Mr. Aycock said, “How old is she now?” Daddy said, “Almost 11 years old.” Mr. Aycock replied, “I think this half-size violin will be just fine.” So Papa bought it.
Christy began taking private violin lessons in the summer before fifth grade. The lessons continued until Christy was in high school. She practiced her violin every day and did very well. She was the first chair violinist in the middle school orchestra, for which she won several awards. In high school, she was the first chair violinist in the orchestra where she continued to earn awards.
THE 3RD VIOLIN
When Christy outgrew that second violin she was in the ninth grade. We bought her a brand new one at a place called Williams Gengakki in Atlanta. Located in a small house off Peachtree Road in Buckhead, Williams Gengakki is a delightful shop. We had an appointment for Christy to look at violins. The shop owner presented her with three violins that she could play in order to choose one. She enjoyed playing each one and subsequently liked the third one best. She was very excited that day to take home a brand new violin and case.
My parents both grew up in the Great Depression. There was no money for instruments or lessons to learn to play them. Unselfish, thoughtful, giving parents that they were, Mama and Daddy were happy to provide opportunities for cultural enrichment.
Those violins, which Daddy bought years ago, represent generosity on a monumental level. We were exceedingly appreciative of his thoughtfulness. The sentimental value of those violins is so great they both may as well be Stradivarius violins.
When I see the violins hanging on the wall at our house, I think of Daddy and how he surprised us twice with a violin, right when Christy needed it. I wouldn’t take a million dollars for those violins.
Native Roman Pam Walker is a paralegal, and welcomes your email to her at pamtwalker@gmail.com.