“Luck” can be defined as “the success or failure brought by chance, rather than through one’s own actions.”
Good luck being the success, bad luck being the failure.
Anything in my life I might be able to chalk up to bad luck, I can also remember plenty of my own actions that led up to whatever woe may have befallen me.
When it comes to good luck, however, I can get behind this definition — that success is brought on by chance rather than through one’s own actions.
It was by chance that I walked into the gym class that day and met a group of ladies who would quickly become lifelong friends of mine.
Through no real action of any significance, I walked into a room full of strangers. These strangers became friends.
Almost anything good that has happened in my life over the last eight or nine years has either been because of these ladies, or instantly shared with them.
They have been my loudest cheerleaders. They have been my support system. They have been the source of some of my loudest laughs over these years.
I hate to think of where I might be in life right now had I never crossed their path.
“Blessed” can be defined as “made holy, consecrated.”
Michael W. Smith sang a song called “Friends.” I’ve always really liked it.
The chorus is:
“Friends are friends forever, if the Lord’s the Lord of them. And a friend will not say never, ’cause the welcome will not end. Though it’s hard to let you go, in the Father’s hands we know, that a lifetime’s not too long to live as friends.”
I was nervous as I spoke last week as part of a writer’s panel. I looked out at the last row, completely filled with this group of ladies. I realized maybe I wasn’t as lucky to know them as I always thought. I’m blessed to know them.
I’m blessed to know everyone who came that night for me, not just those on the back row. The room was scattered with people I’m blessed to know. My weekends are spent at “family dinners” with people who are not blood relations. I’m very blessed.
I deserved any bad luck that happened to me. I had all that coming. But I didn’t deserve blessings I’ve been given in the way of friends. That’s all been good luck.