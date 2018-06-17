‘I’m just plain Sam Jones’
From Rome, Sam went to the Newberne circuit in Newton County, and from there to the Monticello circuit in Jasper County. His revivals became larger and larger. Their success turned him inevitably toward evangelism.
National prominence came when he was chosen to be a Union revival leader at a protracted meeting in Memphis, Tennessee in 1884. His meetings grew slowly at first, but soon his audience was overflowing the city’s churches and he had to move his revivals to the municipal auditorium. He held the South’s first mass men’s meeting there, preaching his famous “Escape for Thy Life” sermon.
A succeeding revival at Chattanooga netted close to 1,000 converts. The city’s liquor interest was in full opposition to his preaching about the evils of drinking, and he was forced to move from church to church, preaching each night to a different congregation. A Chattanooga newspaper reported that his preaching against the liquor traffic “cannot be estimated.”
His first truly great revival began on May 2, 1885, in Nashville, Tennessee, in a tent designed to hold 8,000 people. Long before opening time the tent was full and an overflow crowd of more than 2,000 waited outside for Jones to appear. No one was disappointed. He blistered the ears and scored the souls of the audience, preaching a sermon that “swept the deck and burned the broom.” The next morning at 6 a.m. found 6,000 more eager listeners waiting.
On May 10, 1885, just over a week into the revival, a crusty old riverboat captain and a few friends arrived with the intent of heckling the fire-eating preacher. The captain had amassed a fortune with his ownership of over 35 fishing boats that fished the Tennessee River. He also had a string of saloons, gambling and bawdy houses that catered to the rowdy river life.
What happened that night goes down in Nashville and Tennessee history as nothing short of a miracle. It was a hot and muggy night in May, but still thousands had gathered to hear Sam preach. The captain had arrived as a curious spectator, but the reverend’s sermon and the energy of the crowd stirred something deep and surprising inside him. He pledged to build a church large enough to hold everyone that wanted to hear Sam and others preach. He wanted to ensure that the citizens of Nashville would have a proper place to worship and never have to gather under a tent again.
It took seven years and $100,000 to finish the brand new Union Gospel Tabernacle, built on the very spot where Captain Tom Ryman was converted. Sam preached the first message from the pulpit, stating he believed each dollar spent on the church would save 10 in court fines. “This tabernacle is the best investment the city of Nashville ever made,” Sam preached.
Sam preached at Capt. Ryman’s funeral on Christmas Day 1904 with 5,000 mourners in attendance. Sam proposed that day the building be renamed in the captain’s honor, and Union Gospel Tabernacle became known as Ryman Auditorium.
Sam moved on to St. Louis, where newspapers said his final day of revival brought over 40,000 listeners to his hall, blocking streets for blocks. In 1886 he took Cincinnati by storm, literally. He filled its huge music hall to capacity, packing it with over 10,000 listeners. A standing-room-only crowd came in spite of cold, wet weather and in the midst of a fearful storm.
It wasn’t always easy for Sam. In trying to evangelize the huge metropolis of Chicago he said, “It’s like biting a pumpkin. Your teeth just won’t take hold of it.”
Still, Chicago was one of his finest hours. He was met 50 miles outside the city by reporters wanting interviews. By day he preached at the Moody Tabernacle and by night at the immense South Side Casino Skating Rink. A battery of 35 newsmen relayed verbatim accounts by runners. The St. Louis Globe-Democrat and Cincinnati papers leased telegraph wires to print his sermons simultaneously with the Chicago dailies. One publisher said, “The press has never in the world’s history followed any man so closely, be he a king, potentate or preacher.” Sam stayed in Chicago and preached night and day for five weeks to over one million people. He spoke over great distances in halls where electronic public address systems were unknown. Yet, everybody heard.
He continued successfully at Baltimore, at St. Paul and Minneapolis and in Canada. He shook puritan Boston to its core. In Los Angeles he attracted, according to the city’s papers, the largest crowd in the city’s history. He filled the gigantic Mechanic’s Pavilion in San Francisco and packed the armory in Toledo where a “Golden Rule” administration ruled. Sam Jones roared at an enormous crowd, “Golden Rule? With 700 saloons open seven days a week, with 40 shameless houses open all night and 150 gaming halls in operation? If the Devil himself were mayor of this town, he wouldn’t change a thing!”
“I’m just plain Sam Jones,” he would say, aiming for or just below his audience’s educational or social level. “We have been clamoring for 50 years for an educated ministry,” he would yell. “And we got it today, and the church is deader than it ever has been in history. Half the preachers in this town are ABs, PhDs, DDs, LLDs and ASSs.”
In 1900 he limited his evangelism to just the south. In Mississippi he converted a pistol-brandishing newspaper editor who charged him down a church aisle, and in Palestine, Texas he wrestled a cane away from an angry mayor and gave him a “genteel thrashing.”
Ending a revival in Oklahoma City, he preached an uncharacteristically mild sermon on “Sudden Death” and on his way home by train to his wife and daughters he died of a heart attack. It was October 15, 1906. Some of the south’s leading notables attended his funeral. John Temple Graves, William Jennings Bryan and Thomas E. Watson were in attendance.
Sam Jones’ home in Cartersville is known as Rose Lawn, and there are two arts and crafts events held there each year. The next one will be this fall and is certainly worth the trip to view his home, to walk the grounds and remember the man.
Mike Ragland is a former Cave Spring city councilman and a retired Rome police major. His most recent book is “Living with Lucy.” Readers may contact him at mrag@bellsouth.net or mikeragland.com.