How well do you know Tom Caldwell?
First, I appreciate the outpouring of support I have received as a result of my recent termination as Chief Deputy of the Sheriff’s Office. I have been a public servant in this community for close to 30 years, 14 of those years as your Chief Deputy at the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. It has truly been an honor to serve you in this capacity and I know that I have earned your trust and respect over the years. In the last two weeks, I have been asked “why?” more times than I can count. I wished I could answer that with certainty. What I know for sure is that answer is not as important to me as my community is.
Therefore, I must emphatically tell you that all the complaints against me are false and have been summarily dismissed by public opinion, which matters to me the most. When this complaint was submitted to POST, (the state agency that investigates these matters) they cleared my certification in a matter of days. There was a lack of credible information to proceed. Unfortunately, the motive seems purely political in nature. I trust that all things will be revealed in due time. I think Elvis Presley said it best “truth is like the sun, you can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t going away.”
The question really boils down to this: How well do you know Tom Caldwell?
I have spent my entire life among the people of Rome and Floyd County. How well does this community know me?
Maybe you have worshipped alongside my family at Trinity United Methodist Church, where I have served as chair of both the finance and staff parish committees.
Or, maybe you shared a table and light conversation with me at the Noon Optimist Club meetings for the past 13 years, where I served as the Lt. Governor and past president.
The county commissioners, past and present, interacted with me often regarding budgetary and other issues relating to the sheriff’s office and the jail. Those meetings are open to the public and usually televised.
We may have worked together in the Exchange Club of Rome where I am a former board member.
Maybe you attended the over 40 church security training programs on nights and weekends that I have instructed over the past three years.
We may have been in Leadership Rome together — XV Graduating Class — sponsored by The Chamber of Commerce, where I maintain those same friends.
Then there is Cherokee Masonic Lodge Freemasons where I was the Past Master in 2015.
We may have been together on the grid iron in 1982 when the West Rome Chieftain football team won the Georgia state football championship. I was the team captain that year.
Or maybe you’ve seen me mostly in one of my favorite activities, ringing the bell at Christmas for The Salvation Army; where I have served on the board for three years.
There are many, many other community and volunteer experiences we may have shared to make our county a better place to live: Floyd County Special Olympics, Camp Goodtimes, RFPRA Senior Inforum, Cops for Kids, North Broad Youth Center, etc. You see, you have known me a long time and that I have been involved in our community long before I decided to run for the honor of being your sheriff.
So who is Tom Caldwell? Well, if you look at my resume, it says this:
Graduate of Shorter University, Business Admin/ Finance
Carl Vinson Leadership Institute Graduate (UGA) 2004
Masters of Public Administration, Columbus State University
Graduate of the FBI National Academy 2009 Session #238in
Community Criminal Justice Foundation, board member
If you were able to look into my heart, I would hope that you would see that I love Floyd County dearly. I have spent my entire life here. If you don’t know me, well then ask anyone who is affiliated with any of the church and community organizations listed above.
I think you will have your answer.
My prayer is that you will remain confident in the man you have come to know these last 30 years. My reputation is everything to me. I have lived my life in this community openly and honestly among everyone. I look forward to hearing from each of you over the course of the campaign. I am working diligently to keep your confidence. Your faith has not been misplaced in me. Integrity matters.
Tom Caldwell is the former chief deputy of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and an announced candidate for the 2020 Floyd County Sheriff race.