All three of these words have so much in common with each other, but to sum up what those words demonstrate is this: it is our long- awaited fall season, which has finally graced us with her presence. It is that time of year once again to partake in the joys of homecomings and haunting, a transformative and delicious time of year anticipated by all. This season is a time of anticipation, a review of accomplishments and anxious planning of what is to come next for the remainder of 2018.
Last weekend I was invited to experience one of the happiest events of my life while at the homecoming game at Pepperell High School. The caring educators asked my son Noah, who is developmentally delayed with a condition called Down Syndrome, to bring the team out onto the field for the big game as their honorary team captain.
With much anticipation and talking only about being on the field for over a month, Noah charged through the golden banners amidst the smoke, carrying the school flag with an enormous grin on his face. Noah maintained the lead, as the players allowed him to, and the homecoming moment belonged solely to my son as we stood on the sidelines watching in anticipation, with tears in our eyes.
Kind spectators and fans said watching him lead the team out onto their battlefield for the big night was worth more than the price of admission. Students recognized my son as their peer and calling out his name and high-fiving him as the celebrity Noah thinks himself to be. The football players engaged with him while he was on the sidelines as one of their own. It is difficult to describe with words how grateful and happy I was for my son in his moment. Even more precious was the sight of Noah waving in friendly recognition to the beautiful and handsome homecoming court nominees as they paraded past him. So much happiness for so many people.
Pepperell High School principals, the football coach and Noah’s teacher, Mr. Ben, I applaud you for your kind efforts to include him in this event, making this fall season spectacular for him. You all helped to make his dream come true.
Feelings of anticipation are central to homecomings, hauntings and happiness in several ways. We waited for fall to arrive to relieve us of the heat, we waited for fall to come to nominate our homecoming courts, we anticipate this haunted season happily for the costume we wear and the parties we attend. Like the leaves on our trees, the colors changing drastically from one to another then shedding them all together in a brief period, such is the transformation of our humanity for one day, as we don our costumes defining our new fleeting reality.
All these things cause happiness. Happiness is a noun, defined by Oxford’s Pocket Dictionary, as a feeling or showing pleasure or contentment, fortunate, apt; pleasing. What this definition doesn’t reveal is just how fleeting this state of happiness is. Henry Van Dyke said this about the feeling of pleasure, “Happiness is inward, and not outward; and so, it does not depend on what we have, but on what we are.” Happiness is the result of something, a reaction, that is sorely lacking in comparison to the feelings of joy, which brings about peace even in the most trying of times.
It is the human way first and foremost to pursue happiness, but is it that happy feeling of pleasure that we should be seeking? I put forth that it is joy rather, a form of extreme gladness, a much higher and more spiritual aspect of happiness. True joy produces lasting peace. It comes from many sources, but the most basic and lasting place it comes from is what we will soon be celebrating as our year concludes. The fall season will usher us into our winter, defining us on the inside and then successfully launching us into our spring. This time of changing colors and along with the changing of lives is what we should be anticipating and build upon as we craft our goals for the upcoming year.
After the homecomings and hauntings of the season comes even more happiness and joy with the celebration of our Savior’s birth. What a fantastic way to conclude this year and start 2019 with a renovated sense of joy and peace.