A bright seed transplanted to Georgia needs to hold her bid and not plunge into the ever so muddy river running to Washington, D.C. Her waiting it out has nothing to do with her lack of qualifications, because she is more than qualified, but it has to do with the Word, “There is a time and place for everything under the sun.”
When getting to the fork in the road, and we all will as we travel this political journey, one has to make a decision about the road that he or she will take. Some roads are well worn from much travel and other roads are grown up from being less traveled by. The road that we take when getting to that fork will make all the difference in what happens in our lives as well as the impact that we will have on others and the impact that the world and others will have on us.
Stacey Abrams is just as bright as I thought she was, and her partial success when running for governor of Georgia has not twisted her touch with reality. This is not the time to make an attempt to go to Washington, D.C. There is much too much cleaning up to do here at home. Every person who gets in the midst of the debacle that is taking place in Washington, D.C., leaves with too much dirt on him or her, even the principled ones. As I observe the muddy situation there I have seen only one person walk away with a clean hand and that is Nikki Haley from South Carolina. (She makes me proud to be a native South Carolinian.) When Stacey Abrams goes to Washington, D.C., she will be there for the duration of her time there, so now is not the time.
Her wisdom tells her that the people in Georgia need to get to know who she really is so that when she does venture to get in the river running toward the White House and eventually in the White House, she will have her home state Georgia on her side and being the wind behind her sail. That is not the case presently. Hatred for those who are not like us will sometimes cloud our vision and distort our thinking. Georgia needs to get to know the heart and spirit of the lady. Stacey came from a background of love and support and harmony. This was not learned in the street. Her principles were instilled in her at home. Her background was developed based on three standards: go to school, go to church and take care of each other. Her parents did not allow the five children to veer from this foundational up-bringing.
Stacey Abrams has grown more humane from her suffering and abuse. Many people of her age group believe in an eye for an eye. She was able to withstand the criticism of many Georgians about her hair, her weight and her teeth. Never once did she stoop to that level of critiquing her opponent. She did not encourage her supporters to launch any personal attacks on her opponent, and plenty she could have. That tells us that her moral character is strong and solid. She has a moral standard that is impeccable, so she would be the figure to help bring us back to a level of high integrity based on the ethics planted in her as she was growing up. Her parents made sure that the five children gave strong consideration to the needs of others. Abrams was taught that service was a must, as a matter of fact, service was a way of life. She was taught that individuals who were less fortunate were to be served, not looked down upon and blamed for their circumstances.
Stacey Abrams needs to continue to clean up what she started in the Georgia House of Representatives. She was able to operate from her minority position to make a great impact on revealing major improprieties in the state of Georgia. Had she not been taking advantage of her position, who would have called attention to the thousands of voter applications that had been pulled from the files? Kemp was not doing this alone. Many others knew about what was going on and many others know of underhanded things that are still going on politically. Her remaining here in Georgia may help with the cleanup that must take place in order for the state to be worthy of a Stacey Abrams. Let us not let Mississippi claim the better part of Abrams.