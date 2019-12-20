I will probably get criticism for writing about this memory, but it has stayed with me for many a year. It is one of those subjects that you back away from, but you think about it. And then one day you say, “Bah, humbug,” and you go for it.
The first time that I remember meeting the old man was at a store in Kingston back in the early 1930s. It was Christmastime and my father had took all of us kids to see the decorations. You see the Kingston of today and you cannot imagine what it looked like back then.
Lights were strung from the light posts and all the storefronts were lit up with different color lights. There was music coming from all the stores. I remember that a clothing store had live people singing inside. It was beautiful. And there, in one of the stores, sitting in a chair, was the center of attention.
Let me describe the way he looked to me. He was a huge man with a shaggy head of hair and a dirty beard. The suit that he wore needed to be washed, and when I got close I could smell the odor of chewing tobacco all over him. He ho-hoed at me and reached out his hand, saying, “Come here young man and tell old Santa what you would like to have for Christmas.” I backed off from him and went through the door in high gear.
As I cleared the door and hit the walkway in front of the store, I ran into my sisters. I told them about the dirty old man in a red suit trying to get a hold of me and I remember seeing smiles on their faces. Lillie took my hand and said, “Show us.” I hesitated but my sister was the strongest. She pulled me back though the door, in front of the dirty old man in the red suit.
My sisters walked in close to where other kids were. They all seemed to be having a good time, sitting on his knee and talking to him. My sisters each sat on his knee and told him what they wanted for Christmas. With a lot of persuasion, I did too and told him about a red wagon that I had seen in a store. Then, with a “Ho, Ho, Ho,” he said that he would bring it to me for Christmas.
For the rest of the time to Christmas, I dreamed every night about that red wagon. I was up early Christmas morning and I must have gone through the house a dozen times looking for it. On the mantle was an apple, a small bag of nuts and a stick of peppermint candy, but there was no red wagon. Only a small broken-hearted boy.
We moved to Rome after that, and I remember another time that I ran from Santa Claus. We had been given tickets to a program at the City Auditorium. They lined up the kids and walked them up on the stage, where they were met by Santa Claus. When I got near and heard “Ho, Ho, Ho,” I was ready to run. I looked at him and remembered the red wagon.
There were wagons, bicycles and all kind of toys on the stage. I watched as they began to give them to the children as they walked up one by one. My heart sank as a kid took the red wagon. The old man in the red suit kept up his “Ho, Ho, Ho.” A boy who lived down the street from me carried a bicycle home with him. Then Santa handed me a toy horse in a plastic bag and ho-hoed. I threw the horse down and ran from the auditorium.
On Christmas morning I sat in the window eating my apple, nuts and peppermint candy and watched the kids outside playing with their wagons and bicycles. The kid who got the bicycle at the auditorium also got one from his parents. A couple of weeks later, they were both in his yard, torn up. Not knowing any better than Santa was a dirty old man who lied to kids, I accepted that there was no red wagon in my future.
My father, seeing what was happening, brought his Bible to the table and read us the story about Jesus. He went into the detail why some kids get all the goodies and others get none. He made the apple, nuts and candy mean more that any red wagon did. It put me up on those kids who didn’t know about Jesus. I knew that the story of Christmas meant more than receiving.
To a small child, it’s hard to look around and see kids who have everything and you have none. But as you grow older, you understand when someone does as much as they can. They gave from the heart to their kids all they had. Love is the greatest gift anyone can give.