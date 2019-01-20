“I don’t want to work, I want to bang on the drum all day…” - Todd Rundgren
John Schroeder, let us count the ways we love thee. I write “we” because the statement is a definite “we” declaration.
I wonder how many grown-up children in greater Floyd County count Schroeder’s restaurant as the very first dining experience in their lives. Sure, it was a safe place, in that the Broad Street eatery is loud at times and practically nobody raises an eyebrow at a whimpering child, except to offer a tasty treat from an adjacent plate.
It was the handsome young man who pulled up a chair at my table and proclaimed, “Is this Dory?” From that day on my daughter felt at home at John’s pizza palace. I’ve seen John welcome, comfort and celebrate countless children proclaiming a place to belong. This is a beautiful thing.
You see, I played in a band with John for around 20 years, a band John had no hand in naming. He wanted to call us “Harry and the Musselwhites.” I vetoed that immediately, for completely obvious reasons. My bride Laura came to that particular rehearsal that evening at Berry College’s Ford Auditorium, and she said that we should name ourselves “Scattered, Smothered, & Covered” because we always went to Waffle House after band practice. The name stuck, and I stood stage right of John’s drum kit for gigs big and small through the years. Sometimes after gigs, John and I would just sit exhausted and grin at each other. There were extraordinary musical experiences.
With John it wasn’t just pizza, but the courtyard out back. The famous and the not-so-famous played its storied stage, from Glenn Phillips climbing a tree to play his guitar with a claw hammer to local poets hearing their words in public for the first time. As time went on, downtown became more residential-friendly, the residents cranky when it came to loud music, and now the courtyard has settled down a bit. To see John Schroeder bang those drums with unadulterated joy on the courtyard stage was a sight to behold.
Many would not know that Mr. Schroeder is a dedicated churchman. He could be seen in the St. Peter’s kitchen manning the breakfast crew and greeting everyone with tales of the music he had heard the previous evening. My favorite church quote from John: “As a kid all I could think about those chains in St. Peter’s Church was how I so badly wanted to swing on them.”
I’ve written lovingly of John before, but that was before I read this week that he is retiring from his beloved restaurant. Blasphemy, I say! Why, this is like putting in the DVD of “Casablanca” and discovering that someone besides Humphrey Bogart is going to play Rick.
Yet, the man deserves a vacation, and a long one, from those hundreds of cans of jalapeno peppers and the bags and bags of shredded cheese. May he never have to deal with a broken water pipe for the rest of his life.
His bride, Tracy, his two grown boys and John’s brothers will be there for him, and of course, John still has his music. However, these Schroeder beloveds will not experience the profound loss that Broad Street will.
I believe that I have written elsewhere that John should have long ago been declared “The Mayor of Broad Street.” If I were king of Rome, I would commission a sculpture of a drum set and erect it on the median outside Schroeder’s Deli. The man deserves no less, and Rome, Georgia, is a better place for his presence as a businessman and a person.
John Schroder, we salute you. Now go bang them drums.
Editor’s note: To read about John Schroeder’s history at his New Deli and a reception being held in his honor today, see “John Schroeder hangs up his apron” on D1 of today’s paper.
Former Roman Harry Musselwhite is the author of “Martin the Guitar” and is an award-winning filmmaker.