Hambone and the Screech Owl
Editor’s note - Mike Ragland is busy finishing up his next book "Lucy and the Ghost Train" and so offers this two-part classic Ragland to keep his fans entertained:
When I went to work for the Rome Police Department in 1967, there were quite a few colorful characters that were working there. None more so than Officer O.W. Pierce. Now, I never knew what the O.W. stood for, we just called him “Hambone,” and I must confess that I do not know how or when he attained that nickname. I have been told that it was his love for country-style salt pork, or that another gentleman from Rome with the same last name and also with the nickname of Hambone had allegedly acquired quite a reputation as a purveyor of fine spirits, even though Rome and Floyd County were dry at the time.
At this time, Hambone was about 6’4” and weighed about 250 pounds. He was probably in his late forties or early fifties at this time. Although he didn’t have a vast amount of formal education, his street smarts and logic were excellent. What he did have was a blazing temper and the fastest hands you ever saw. A lot of the young officers would act like they were going to hit or slap Hambone just to watch his hands go into a defensive position. He was very fast! You could not hit Hambone!
We rode two men to a car in the ’60s, and that was fine with Hambone, ’cause he didn’t like to drive or fill out reports. But when trouble came, he was the one you wanted in your corner.
In 1968, Hambone and I were on Capt. Paul Polston’s watch, and we worked the third shift that summer. Capt. Polston liked riding with Hambone. They were closer to the same age and had a lot in common. In the late ’60s, we were usually busy on Friday and Saturday nights and some weekdays, but there were other days, usually during the week, that you might not receive a call between 1 a.m. and daylight. The only time you would hear your radio was every 30 minutes when the desk sergeant put out a test call. Also, we had no AM/FM radios and air conditioning, and our cars were only a couple of years old. Seat belts were there, but not worn. So on those long boring nights, we checked buildings. This was done by riding in front and around back of every business on your beat and shining a handheld spotlight on the doors and windows to see if any were broken or kicked in. Most officers did this with the windows rolled down for two reasons. One, the handheld light had a strong glare when trying to shine it through a car window and two, you can hear glass break several blocks away on those kind of nights.
When I went to work I made $392 a month before deductions. Officers worked every part-time job they could to make a few extra bucks. So did Hambone.
On the night in question, Hambone had been working for the railroad as they resurfaced intersections throughout Rome. Then he would work third shift for the Rome P.D. Well, at about 3 a.m. on a dead night, Hambone was riding with Capt. Polston and coming toward Rome on South Broad. Hambone fell sound asleep. Polston was driving slow, checking buildings.
Somewhere about the Cherokee Street intersection, he felt something come through the window, brush his face and hit Hambone in the chest. A screech owl had flown in the window, flew past Polston and sunk its claws into Hambone’s chest, and him sound asleep! It probably didn’t weigh more than a pound and was approximately ten inches long, but it had about a two-foot wingspan and it commenced to flogging Hambone in the face while tearing his shirt and chest to pieces with its claws. It knocked his glasses off and he could not see. Polston said it was screaming and biting Hambone in the face, neck and nose and anywhere else it could connect and bite!
In the meantime, the captain went over the center line, crossed the road, jumped the curb and went between a telephone pole and a rock wall. The right front wheel then fell back off the curb onto the roadway and Polston bailed out. I think it is clear to say that Hambone was now wide awake and had slid down in the seat until his knees hit the dash board. As Polston came around the car, he could see what was going on, but all he could hear was that bird screaming and Hambone hollering, “Paul!”
Check back next Sunday to see how Ragland’s police buddies dealt with an angry owl in their car.
Mike Ragland is a former Cave Spring city councilman and a retired Rome police major. His most recent book is “Living with Lucy.” Readers may contact him at mrag@bellsouth.net or mikeragland.com.