Hambone and the Screech Owl - part 2
When we left Hambone and Capt. Polston, a screech owl had just flown in the patrol car window and was clutching onto Hambone’s chest with its mighty talons while flapping and screeching frantically.
Now, Captain Polston was a champion instigator! He loved to egg it on. So he began to yell “Hambone! Let that bird go! Show him your fast hands, Hambone. Why don’t you pick on someone your own size?”
And of course he was doubled over laughing. Well, Hambone finally got out of the car and the owl flew off. Hambone’s anger was absolutely out of control. He let loose a string of superlatives that would make a sailor blush and immediately took off after Polston. Now we have a bleeding Hambone out chasing a laughing Capt. Polston around and around the car! They suddenly noticed that an old Plymouth driven by an elderly black man that worked at the coal company had stopped in the middle of the road. Hambone was somewhat calmer now and Polston was down to a chuckle as they walked over to where the old man was.
“Are you officers all right?” he asked.
“I guess so,” Hambone replied.
“We’re okay,” Captain Polston added.
“Well sir, I just want ya’ll to know, in all my life, and I am an old man, I never saw anything like this. I just watched a bird whoop a big ol’ policeman, and then saw two polices chasing each other around a car which had run off the road. One laughing and one a-cussing! Yes sir, I been to the Hoochey Coochey show at the carnival, been to the circus two times, I even been to several all day revivals with dinner on the ground. But I ain’t never seen nothing like this!”
That was all it took to set Hambone off again and he told the old man, in no uncertain terms, to get out of there.
Polston took Hambone to the first aid room at the hospital. They cleaned him up, actually putting a couple stitches in one place on his jaw. Of course they all wanted to know what happened and the captain couldn’t wait to tell them. After the first aid trip, Polston took Hambone home because he was in no shape to work and the captain wanted to be the one to tell the rest of us what had happened!
The old folks out in the country say that if you hear an owl outside your window hollering and keeping you awake, you can tie a knot in your bed sheet and it will fly away and won’t bother you anymore. Most of our officers in the ’60s had been raised in mill villages or out in the country and knew the tale well. Hambone knew it, too.
The day Hambone came back to work nobody mentioned the owl, but Hambone sat in the squad room putting the evil eye on everybody. He was just waiting on somebody to say something! They didn’t. However, when Capt. Polston called out the two guys that would be working in Car no. 1 (Southeast Rome), they very slowly got up, pulled their shirt tails out and tied a knot in them and ran for the door! Hambone was in hot pursuit, but they were too quick and he could not catch them.
For months after that, late at night, when nothing was going on, somebody would, “Hoo hoo,” on the radio. Hambone would beat on the dash, cuss for five solid minutes and make all kinds of threats. He said how much he would like to get his hands on them for just a minute.
But it finally passed, like all things do. He told me one night about the owl. He said, “Mike, I didn’t know what had me. It woke me up and my glasses were gone and it was black, had wings and I thought it was trying to carry me away. I just knew the devil had sent for me and it scared me to death!”
Well, that caused me to chuckle a little bit. Hambone said, “I guess you can laugh a little bit, but not too much. And if you ever tell anybody what I said … Buddy, you have had it!”
And I never have... until now!
Mike Ragland is a former Cave Spring city councilman and a retired Rome police major. His most recent book is “Living with Lucy.” Readers may contact him at mrag@bellsouth.net or mikeragland.com.