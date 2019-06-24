As an official senior citizen, one over the age of 65, I am discovering many differences between “old” and “young” people. I find many of my age group wondering, “Now what?” We were competent employees, but adapting to long-anticipated free time can be challenging. Generally speaking, we have launched our family, have fewer responsibilities and no job to report to daily. So, what to do next? I don’t have grandchildren, so childcare is not a viable option. There are clubs and church, but on a deeper level, what is our purpose? To develop a sense of worth, meaning and fulfillment, we need to have something to strive for and create a new identity for ourselves.
There are volunteer opportunities listed in the newspaper, courses that can be taken, exercise facilities, books to read, travel, mentoring and many more opportunities. Staying busy is not enough; finding a passion is the trick. The issue that trips me up in this endeavor is the digital divide. What I mean is the lack of computer “know how.” It seems that anything I want to do, getting tickets for a local event, ordering a product or sharing information with others for collaboration on projects, requires an unfamiliar skill. The question is, how do we master navigating a new way of doing everything?
This is where the generation gap is most blatant! Young and old communicate entirely differently. We grew up without cell phones, computers, Alexa or even a remote for the television. Some of us can pick up a smart phone and manage to call, text, take pictures, search the ‘net for something or send an email. In contrast, young people can do almost anything and everything with these gadgets and hardly ever put them down. Younger folks seem to magically have the ability to navigate all these devices at lightning speed. I feel left in the dust when I watch them. I want to learn, but am baffled about how to go about this unless I kidnap a child! I know from talking to friends in my age cohort that I am not alone.
My brain seems to be in snail mode when trying to understand rapid computer maneuvers. Have you ever asked a younger person how to do something on your phone? They snatch it from your hand and have the task done before you can blink. These devices are completely mysterious to me. When something doesn’t work, I always assume it is my fault. Not so, my professional computer fixer said last week. Technology isn’t perfect and it malfunctions on its own. What a relief to my self-esteem. I must admit, I still think my computer hates me.
In our Wednesday evening book study last year, we did the Gallup-designed strengths assessment. I learned that one of my top five strengths was “achiever.” When I set out to accomplish something on my task list and it requires computer knowledge, I can’t achieve what I set out to do. That causes me much distress. So when does a strength become a liability? How can the things we thought we were good at be adapted in retirement and in new ways of doing things? The world moves at a much faster pace and information is constantly changing, being updated or improved. Just about the time I master something, a new device or icon replaces the old comfortable one. I wish they would leave it alone!
At the last board meeting of the Women’s Information Network, we discussed how to address this dilemma. We want to do a program that starts with “A Day in Technology.” For example, how do you set an alarm? How do you set a timer so you don’t burn your simmering soup? How can you keep your calendar updated and on your phone? How can you record your medications or get on the healthcare portal to keep up with your appointments and notes from your healthcare provider? What exactly are Snapchat and Instagram, never mind Twitter. We have all heard of them, but how do they work? More importantly, what devices are now available that can increase independence, safety and services? How can we use virtual technology to make the senior living alone feel she is in the home of her loved ones having dinner? This is possible, but how can we find out what’s out there and how to use them?
We want to develop a practical, hands-on approach to everyday applications that seem mysterious until we are shown how to work with them. I’m originally from St. Louis, Missouri, the “Show Me” state. I do much better with someone showing me how to do a particular task. We hope to develop a course that is hands-on and brings together the two generations. There aren’t many activities that bring together young and older people for conversation or projects like the days when multiple generations lived together or nearby. We seem to divide into our own age groups, think Sunday School classes, Silver Sneakers, AARP, etc. There are mentoring opportunities and observing sporting events, but few deep relationship-building opportunities.
Many times I hear older people say they feel left out in a group of mixed ages. Ageism shows itself in more than equal opportunity employment venues. It seems to be assumed that we might not be relevant or have much to contribute. Perhaps both groups just feel inadequate about relating to each other’s worlds. Also, there is the identity disadvantage. When asked, “What do you do?” We have an answer that resembles, “I used to be a ...” This phenomenon common to middle age and older people causes them to feel “invisible.” This leads to more problems including social isolation and loneliness.
A recent Cigna study of over 200,000 people demonstrated that 50% of Americans are lonely. Surprisingly, the studies show that our computer wizard young people, in their 20s and 30s, are actually lonelier than those in their 60s and 70s. In order to stay relevant, passionate and involved, both age groups could benefit from opportunities bringing together the worlds of young and old.
Perhaps technology tutoring would be an opportunity to bring the two generations together with a common purpose that would lead to deeper relationships through a common goal. Studies show that strong social networks are a key component of longevity. The addiction to Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram connects more people. The downside is detrimental brain changes, feelings of inadequacy, cyber bullying and trafficking.
Older people are generally spared these problem because we actually talk to other people face to face and could offer this skill and our experiential perspective about many life issues as a trade for learning the tricks of navigating technology. I believe this is an opportunity for intergenerational dialogue and sharing of skill sets. The Charles C. Parker Senior Center has young people meeting informally on Tuesdays with seniors to answer questions about their gadgets. Perhaps we could design programs with the purpose of technology learning that sets the stage for partnering intergenerational relationships.
Britain has a “Campaign against Loneliness” because the problem is rampant. They have regular “Meet Up Mondays” designed to bring strangers together to meet someone, talk and share tea. Perhaps we can adapt this concept. We will start with a workshop and would like your ideas for learning topics and ideas for closing the generation and technology gap. Please email your ideas to baker8483@comcast.net.