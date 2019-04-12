Back in my young days I had a weakness for fishing. To me, a fishing outfit on a creek was as good as it could get. If they were biting, that was good, and if they didn’t it sure was relaxing. I always wondered how come I was always tired after a day of fishing. Back in my young days I do believe that I climbed the banks of every creek in Floyd County and a few in Alabama. That’s one of the things that bugs me now, unable to climb around over the creeks.
I remember once I was going fishing with my fishing buddy the next morning. The night before I got interested in a movie that lasted way up into the night. It seemed that some people went camping in the woods. When they woke up the next day one of the girls was missing. They found her dead and was chased by a nasty, bearded fellow with an ax. Of course we know that this was just a movie and nothing like this ever happened in real life, or does it?
We loaded our equipment in an old car I had and headed for the creek up around Subligna. My friend’s brother let us out and went back home. He was to pick us up later at a place we had named. We headed for the sound of water running over rocks. We found a place close to the water where we could settle down.
It was our day. As fast as the bait hit the water a fish took it. These were rock bass, so we threw the small ones back, only keeping the large. We fished the creek up and down for several hours, finally coming in sight of where we were to be picked up. I moved down and sat on a big rock. My line went out and a fish came out of the water and took the bait. It was the best one of the day. I fought him and finally got him out on the bank.
I put him on the stringer with the others. I was admiring them when a voice behind me said, “Sure is a nice string of fish you got there.” I turned and standing about two feet with an ax on his shoulder stood the dirtiest, nastiest, grubbiest man I had ever seen. The ax on his shoulder was a big double ax, the blade shining like it had just been sharpened.
I stammered something and took a step backward. My foot went about knee deep in the creek. I dropped my fish but managed to grab them before they got in the deep water. I remember standing there knee deep in the water holding my fish as tight as I could.
I had told Jimmy, my fishing buddy, about the movie I had watched. I could tell that he was trying to move to get into a position to run. There was no way for either of us to get past the ax. It got very quiet, no one saying anything. He looked straight at me and let go with a mouth full of tobacco juice. It hit about a foot from where I stood in the water. Ax or no ax, I moved, jumping back to the bank. He dropped the ax to his side, positioning it for what look like a swing. I stepped back into the water. He had me in a position to where I could not get by him.
He gave one long spit into the water. It came close to my leg, and I got out of the water and back up on the bank. I looked around for a rock big enough to put a knot on his head. Jimmy knew what I was doing, so he said something to him. I don’t know what was said, for the man came back with an answer which meant he was watching me. Then he spit again and said, “You boys knows that this is my fishing hole.”
I waited, for I knew that he was going to take our fish before we got away from there. He pointed to some boxes, saying, “There is my house. This is my front yard, and I have the fishing rights. You give me the fish and you can go on down the creek.” We knew that he had no right to the fish. I could also see that there was no arguing with him. It broke my heart, but I threw the string of fish to him. Jimmy gave his to the man and he turned saying, “I don’t ever want to see you here in my yard ever again”
I never went back there fishing again. I will always believe if we had not given the fish to the old man we would have had a problem. His house, as he called it, was some old boxes. The odor that he gave off told me he hadn’t had a bath in years.