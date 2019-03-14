Years ago, my daughter Christy had a cat named Lacey. We wanted to get a kitten to keep Lacey company, so off we went to the Atlanta Humane Society. The receptionist said, “Hi! Can I help you?” I said, “We’d like to adopt a kitten. Do you have any?” The receptionist said, “No.” So I said, “Can we look anyway?” and she said, “Sure!”
The receptionist took us to a large room where all the dogs and cats were up for adoption … and there was Molly. (The children and I chose the name Molly before we even adopted the kitten.) We told the attendant we’d like to “... adopt that fluffy gray kitten.” So she put a pink collar on Molly, and a sign on the cage that said, “I’m being adopted.” My son Paul spoke to Molly through the bars of the cage, “We came to break you out of here!”
I completed all the necessary paperwork, and wrote them a check for $65. Happily we left the Atlanta Humane Society with Molly.
A few days later we took Molly to the veterinarian for a checkup. The vet said, “Judging by Molly’s teeth, she is four weeks old.” Subsequently, all of Molly’s blood work was normal. Molly didn’t like having her temperature taken. When the vet, ahem, put the thermometer in place, Molly hissed at her! The vet said, “I’m delighted to tell you Molly is a very healthy kitten.”
One morning I noticed a marble-sized, soft lump between Molly’s shoulder blades. I took her to the vet and a biopsy was taken. Molly had a sarcoma, which is a deadly cancer. I was very upset by this news, as you may imagine. I said to the vet, “I don’t want this sweet cat to suffer for one minute! Not one minute!” The vet said, “I quite agree! We will keep her as comfortable as we can.”
The tumor gradually grew. Almost one year after the biopsy results came in, the tumor opened. Right away I called the Cat Clinic of Roswell and scheduled an appointment for Molly. Gently the vet examined Molly, looked at the tumor and confirmed my fear. It was time. So I scheduled an appointment to bring Molly back to be put to sleep and left with Molly that day. We had Molly two days shy of one year after the biopsy results were in. Even though letting go of her was, without doubt, the kind thing to do, I could not bear to just get rid of her. So I planned to cremate her.
When I got home, I wanted to make a special memory of Molly. So I put her on the bed in a spare bedroom and she rested there while there I played “This Is My Father’s World” on the piano. These days when I hear that song, I always think of Molly.
Paul and Christy and I have such great memories of Molly. Every night at supper, Molly sat in a kitchen chair while we talked and ate supper. We didn’t feed her from the table, of course. A very sweet cat, this was one of the many ways Molly kept us company.
Less than six months before we adopted Molly, my husband of almost 13 years divorced me. Our children were nine and ten years of age. We were still very broken and disappointed from the ordeal. There is very little doubt that God was with the children and me. We didn’t just happen to decide one day to adopt a kitten. We didn’t just happen to one day go to the Atlanta Humane Society. It was not a mere coincidence that Molly was there. Indeed, God lovingly guided us there. He used Molly to help heal us from our brokenness. Many were the nights when, after the children went to bed, I cried myself to sleep holding Molly.
It was very clear to Paul and Christy that adopting a kitten was not a mere coincidence. Looking back after all these years, that is now clear to me as well. We knew that God blessed us with Molly, and what a blessing she was!