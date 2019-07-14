It is wonderful that women have been given the prerogative of changing their minds about things small and things large, things important and things not-so-important.
Several weeks ago, after looking at the slate of Democrats who have decided to put their bid in for 2020 presidential race, I made a plea asking Stacey Abrams to hold off. I have since decided that it would be great for us in Georgia if she should step into the race.
After examining the list of 24-plus Democrats, I believe that they are all thinking differently about the race. Each candidate has a special gift to add to the gold mine of advantages that we would have in this country. I am very pleased to know that we have that many qualified individuals who have that much confidence in themselves.
When I hear that another one has put his/her bid in my immediate reaction is, “Oh, no, not another one. Please don’t.” I then take the time to listen and by the end of the interview I say, “Oh, yes.” They are all intelligent and well-versed in politics and especially the area of interest to them.
It will do them good to get a feel of the magnitude of the job. If that is what it is all about, then why not Stacy Abrams?
I heard one of her spokespersons say that by August she will have made up her mind about entering the race. In the meantime, she is still working from the outside getting things done. Georgia will be represented and represented well if she enters.
As an unknown running for governor of Georgia in 2018, she made herself known with the powerful techniques that she applied. She organized grassroots people to work with her and for her campaign. She continues to say that we together can make a difference in Georgia and America.
With Abrams stepping out for the big seat, prayerfully some of her critics will take the blinders off and see her for who she is. During her run for governor she saw no county too red or too blue, too rich or too poor, to share the policies she holds true to her heart in order to get our government back on the road to being for the people and by the people.
Abrams proved herself worthy as she traveled all over Georgia. Her trip here to Rome made some believers out of a few non-believers. The one man who was sent to heckle her realized that she believes in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. When the law said “Let us get him out,” her response was, “No, let him speak. I have the answer for him.”
She said, “My response to him will not be one of sarcasm but of love and humility.” What more can one ask for from one human being to another?
On the first trip around as she bids for the Democratic presidential primary win, there will be some things that she will not have to deal with. So many criticized her from the outside, never considering what her human spirit was all about.
People from both sides were saying, “Well, she needs to get her gapped teeth fixed.” Others were saying she needs to do something about her hair. I ask those individuals, what is wrong with her wearing the natural hair that her Creator thought to be worthy? There were others who complained about her weight. These are people who evidently believe that all of us can look like fashion models.
On her second trip around for the highest office of our nation, hopefully those same individuals will look at her from the inside out and not the outside in.
Abrams believes that we are a mighty nation because “we embedded in our national experiment the chance to fix what is broken. To call out what has faltered. To demand fairness wherever it can be found.”
Abrams states that, “Our fight to demand free and fair elections is not about her. It is about us.” She says, “No movement for progress is built overnight. But together, in big and small ways, we can create the change we wish to see.”