Just as that phrase landed on the page, a statement made several days ago by my youngest son surfaced. He said we had better be careful when we tell people to be guided by their conscience. We need to check their conscience first, to find out what it is made of or if they have one at all.
So I will say glory to his name for people who have a heart filled with compassion and are concerned about someone other than “me, myself and I.” We all have hearts but the question is what are they made of. Some of us have not had the Jiminy Cricket exposure. Many of us just may still be the carved wooden conscience-less Pinocchio.
I get so upset with Jimmy Carter each time I that hear that he has fallen or gotten injured in some way. But the minute the thought “Jimmy needs to go someplace and sit down” enters my mind another thought quickly follows: “Let him go doing good for as many as he can and for as long as he has the desire to do so.”
No one can ever say that he simply took up space and time on this earth and left no memorable mark or legacy behind for others to follow. He not only believes what he says, but he lives what he preaches and teaches. Former President Carter was quoted as saying “The measure of a society is found in how they treat their weakest and most helpless citizens.”
Helping the homeless, the hungry, the helpless is not a new mission for former President Carter. Many individuals are just waking up to the need. He has always been concerned about people who are less fortunate than he and his family ... Mr. Carter has been WOKE for a long time.
It is not known if Mr. Carter’s experience when he lived in the projects for a year in the Plains area with his family caused him to be able to not only have more than compassion for the poor, but to have an overwhelming amount of empathy for marginalized people.
Mr. Carter says that one can talk until he or she is blue in the face, but many of us talkers have come to realize just as Mr. Carter has that “the world is changed by our example not by our opinion.” Jimmy Carter is trying to tell us something. He is letting his life speak for him.
He has a big heart not just for America but for the world. For years, he has been waging war for peace in Israel and Palestine, fighting diseases in Africa and, especially, fighting poverty here in America in an attempt to build HOPE in a society where hope seems to be eluding us. If we had contracted a serious virus, fractured our pelvis, got diagnosed with a brain tumor and had two knees replaced how willing would we be to go out and wage war on these problems at his age?
Recently something has touched the hearts of some in our community about the homeless people in our area. Several articles have been published in the RN-T lauding what wonderful unselfish individuals these people are who are considered hungry, hopeless and homeless. At a distance, many of us may drum up all kinds of adjectives to describe this group. However, once we make an attempt to put our heart in their circle, our whole perspective changes about who they are.
When that happens, less thought is placed on how they got there. We realize that they are humans who hurt and cry when injured, bleed when cut, love when loved, get sick and die when neglected.
It just blesses my soul to see all of the activities taking place to give attention and help to the homeless population here in our area. The task force for the homeless is working on plans and steps that this community is taking, and can take, to ease the pain and reduce the suffering.
As Mr. Carter stated, it is about show and tell when people are sleeping in the cold, rain, and sleet. It is about show and tell when an individual has to find a vacant house or car to sleep in at night. It is about show and tell when the refrigerator is empty and only a bottle of water is left. It is about show and tell when the body is racked with pain and one has already been to the ER too many times. All we need for the show and tell is the desire and the effort. When both of these prerequisites have been met the finances will follow.
One of the foot soldiers, Daniel Eason, shared with me some of the basic on-the-ground work being done as well as the needs for the groups helping in our community. Several groups have stepped up to form circles of protection to assist with the needs of this group — food, cooks, servers, as well as places to sit comfortably to eat, to list only a few.
Mr. Carter represents the human race well and is a living example of what a difference one can make with a compassionate heart. Glory to his name for those in our community who have been moved to help lift our community to a higher level, to recognize that we do have a problem but it is not too big for us to tackle together. We are not there yet, but we are on our way.