Giving birth to the building project
Each time a writer pens something, whether it is a letter, poem, book or just a short essay, the information is written from his or her point of view and hopefully supported by facts. Because of that point, the essay may be missing particular facts that the writer might have deemed unnecessary at the time. One must be careful when recording history.
That kind of shortsightedness or intentional omission is what caused Dick Gregory to ask the question in one of his documentaries, when he noticed so much African-American history excluded from books, “What happened to Black history? Was it lost, stolen or did it just stray?”
Many times, the intentions of the writer are good because he or she has one thing in mind, and that is to get his/her half-baked idea on paper. Many times just one word can make a difference. My previous essay stated that Julius P. Rosenwald reached out to Booker T. Washington, but not so: the reverse is true. Washington reached out to Rosenwald, the German, who was the president of Sears, Roebuck and Co., to seek help with a building project that he had in mind. The school-building program was the idea of educator Washington. The result of his effort was the building of over 5,000 schools, vocational workshops and teachers’ homes in the South. Washington was pregnant with the project, but needed Rosenwald to help with the delivery.
Most of us are aware that southern states discouraged teaching slaves to read because they realized at that time, and even today, that knowledge is power. For a short period of time after the Civil War ended, America, with pressure from the radical Republicans, developed a conscience concerning the treatment of black citizens and a few in the South were willing to open doors for black children to get an education. Missionaries were allowed to come into various communities to establish schools, and later in the century a few communities permitted African-American children to enroll in public schools.
The above condition was one factor that motivated Washington to venture out on this educational project. Washington had plans for the improvement of education for African-American children, and he designed the curriculum as well as the building. He also insisted that each school have space that could be used for town meetings. If the schools were large enough there might be one room that was oversized and could be used. Smaller schools had a partition that could be moved so that two rooms could be combined, permitting community meetings to be held. By having a common place for people to gather, a strong community culture grew in the areas where these schools were situated. Washington had an in-depth understanding of the needs in black communities.
As I speak to, and work on projects with, students who attended the Rosenwald School that existed in Cave Spring, they all make reference to the unity that existed here in the community. They speak of the chapel, as that extra-large room was called, and how no matter how badly they were treated or how much they were excluded from using other facilities, the school chapel and their churches were always available.
Rosenwald had the funds and means of getting more funds, but he had neither the influence nor the contacts necessary to implement the Rosenwald Project in the South. Washington’s connection with the Tuskegee Project made him instrumental in what Rosenwald was willing to invest his money in.
Washington, who spent most of his life in the South, was aware of the terrible atrocities that began to take place after the Civil War. Between 1890 and 1908, states in the Deep South began adopting new state constitutions for the express purpose of taking the vote away from African-Americans. They did so by requiring such things as poll taxes, literacy tests and other uncalled-for voter registration practices. As blacks were stripped of the right to vote, whites began reducing opportunities for black children to attend regular public schools. Officials in white communities created separate and lesser schools for blacks and underfunded those schools that already existed. Washington saw this taking place close up and was criticized for some of the positions he supported, but he used his influence as a tradeoff, and his reputation suffered greatly for that among the elite, especially blacks from the North.
If and when we leave out Washington from the equation, we must remember that there would not have been a Rosenwald School Building Project without him.
Willie Mae Samuel is a playwright and a director in Rome.