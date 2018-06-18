Ghostly Encounters - Part I
I wrote about this incident once before, but there was a lot that was left out. I didn't know at that time how someone reading it would react. I found out that people are different. Some believe in the paranormal, and some don't. I was once told by a woman in Germany that there are those who can go through life never feeling, seeing or hearing anything that is paranormal. There are those who are born with it in them and they feel, hear and see things that the others don't. She called it being born with a sensitive feeling. If you do or don't, what you believe is up to you. I know there are those who are laughed at because those who can't, makes fun of those who can. There are a lot of things in life that cannot be explained. Accept what comes your way and make the best of it.
I remember an incident I call my Ghostly Encounter. This happened in 1944. My friend Jimmy and I were going to a party on Pennington Avenue. Back in those days there were two ways of going places — ride a bus or walk. Since we didn't have any money, we walked. Jimmy and I was on the South Rome Bridge when we heard someone yell at us. Two boys we knew was coming down the street so we waited for them. "Where you going?" one of them, Eddie, asked.
"To a party," we answered.
Eddie laughed. "Over at Skeeter’s?"
Skeeter was a very large boy. How he had got the name Skeeter no one knew.
"We are on our way over there also," Robert, the other guy, said.
We turned down Branham Avenue. At that time the city had a playground with swings, seesaws and other equipment. We went through the playground to where the road went around the cemetery. We crossed over Branham Avenue to Pennington Avenue. Skeeter lived a block past Myrtle Street. Skeeter met us in the yard with a hot dog in one hand and a coke in the other. We jumped on the hot dogs and cokes. With our stomachs full we began to play games. In those day you didn't stay out very late. At about ten o'clock the party broke up and we started home.
The four of us went back down Branham Avenue. Since it was dark we stayed in the street. At the cemetery we crossed over on the other side of the street. There were several house on the side of the street opposite the end of the playground. We approached the houses and a low moan was heard. We stopped, moving to the opposite side from where the moan had came from.
“Did you hear that?" someone asked.
Read part two of Ghostly Encounters in next Monday’s Rome News-Tribune.