Georgia has a choice to make this fall
The debates have been held, the ballots have been cast and Georgia has finally entered the general election season. The battle lines have also begun to be drawn between the Democrats and Republicans as they work to define the election and explain why it’s so important to support them this November.
Both parties have had internal battles for their party. The Democrats fought between their liberal/moderate and progressive bases, centering on winning strategies to capture the governor’s mansion and other down-ballot seats long out of their hands. The Republicans fight is a bit more subtle, especially further towards the top of the ticket, as it seemed all candidates vied to be the most Trumpian, following a national trend that the President’s support has usually led to victory in the primary, each displaying their various bona fides in an attempt to curry favor with the Trump base. Those decisions have been made, as Democrats have charted a more progressive path to turn out discouraged Democratic voters and support Medicaid expansion, public education and a host of other issues and Republicans have in several cases chosen an underdog, including for the top of their ticket, in favor of a more radical approach to maintain their control over state government in Georgia.
Now, we see the lines being drawn for the general election. It didn’t take long for the GAGOP to come out swinging against Stacey Abrams, challenging her personal financial solvency and tagging her as the most liberal nominee in Georgia history. The DPG has taken a different approach and is mostly ignoring the fact that the Republicans exist at all. Instead, Democratic candidates are touring the state, talking about issues. Maybe you’ve seen Lieutenant Governor nominee Sarah Riggs Amico standing in front of a shuttered hospital talking about how lack of Medicaid expansion has led to multiple closings of rural hospitals and shut out small town Georgia from access to healthcare, or gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on her Georgia Jobs bus tour. And this is the point I want to make to you, the reader, right now: The Democratic slate is fighting for your jobs, for your healthcare and for your child’s education. We’re focused on solutions to Georgians’ problems, while Republicans are playing political games, utilizing scare tactics and buzz words to keep you voting for them.
Unfortunately, this isn’t a new development for the Republican Party. Fear of change and of the other has been a staple of Republican political strategy for quite some time, and it’s worked very well! Humans by their nature have an almost primal urge to stay the course and remain within their own social group, rather than accepting change. And that’s sometimes a good instinct. If something isn’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s the Republican motto, or at least the conservative one. I’ll leave the reader to decide whether or not Republicans are still conservative anymore. Now we have to ask, “Are we sure it isn’t broken?”
There are a lot of folks who are getting by in their lives all right. They have a decent job, a house, maybe a family. They pay their bills, have some savings and get along just fine. Everyone has things that could be better but by and large things are alright. The problem is, that’s not most Americans, it isn’t most Georgians, and it’s our responsibility as a society to, through our government, promote the general welfare of all Americans. It’s why we wrote the Constitution. We said so in the Preamble. If you’re like most Americans, your wages have been stagnant for over 40 years, even as cost of living has increased significantly. If you’re like most Americans, you couldn’t afford a $500 emergency expenditure, like a car accident or a medical emergency. If you’re like most Americans, you know that our public educational system is struggling under high-stakes testing and low teacher pay. If you’re like most Americans, you don’t know how you’re going to put your kids through college.
These are the kitchen table issues that keep a lot of us up at night, and we’ve had 16 years of Republican governors to help fix these problems. Over a decade of Republican control in the General Assembly to fix these problems. But they haven’t moved to save rural hospitals, they refuse to expand Medicaid to get the necessary funding. They haven’t moved to raise the state minimum wage, but they did attack Delta Airlines and threaten a discriminatory bill that would sink any hope of bringing Amazon and other businesses to Georgia. They haven’t made a push to support local businesses, but take the money of corporate interests. They haven’t raised wages for teachers or updated the school funding formula, but they did try to take over local school districts and give them over to for-profit charter schools. They haven’t tried to make college or trades education debt free, or even more affordable, instead they gutted HOPE.
Georgia Democrats will fight to fix these problems. We’ll expand Medicaid to get millions of Georgians insured and fund rural hospitals. We’ll fight to improve your child’s education and restore HOPE to make 2-year college free and state colleges debt free. We’ll fight for adequate wages and empower small business. We’ll make government work for the people again, instead of for just the wealthy and big business. You’re going to hear a lot of rhetoric from other people about what Democrats want to do and all the ways it’s bad. That’s what they always do. But when you hear it, ask yourself what you’ve been getting from the other side for the last two decades and then talk to us and find out what we really believe, how we want to help you and how we can make Georgia a place where we can all succeed.