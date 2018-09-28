Georgia: Civic Engagement, part II
Previously mentioned in my complaints of Georgia politics was the semi-professional nature of our state legislature. This was just the first installment of the gripe, for there are several things that are wrong with this form of governance in Georgia. The previous article addressing this was delivered in hopes of introducing the unfairness of the semi-professional legislature and the undemocratic nature of it. In short, the nature of the Georgia General Assembly only allows business owners to pursue office rather than the ordinary person. Who else can ask for a quarter of the year off in the name of public service other than the owner of a business? This is why we have legislators who are unemployed, lawyers or business owners. The ability to run for a political office is a right that all should enjoy, not only the richest of us all. Would your employer let you run for office if you were given the chance to change the state and serve the public? Absolutely not! You would be unemployed or a public servant living on less than $25,000 per year.
With this in mind, we can continue to engage in the second complaint of the semi-professional legislature: the perception and realities of corruption. As I hinted at in the previous article, “Only those who are able to own their own business, sales agency, law firm, etc., are capable of serving the interests of the people. This in turn turns into these legislators serving not the interests of the people but their own career fields and themselves. Their interests are ultimately in what they do full-time, their private enterprises.”
Such a bold claim that our elected officials would abuse their stations for personal gain has been repeated time and time again. However, most of these are in truth unfounded and only backed in conspiracy. In this case, there is a reasonable suspicion that our elected officials of this semi-professional legislature are profiting themselves indirectly. They have private stations that provide for their primary income and they have a part-time obligation that pays them very little in comparison. Their loyalty is clearly skewed towards their primary income providers and private industry.
We have seen auto insurance rates increase, with Georgia being the state with the highest or second highest auto insurance rates in the country for the past half-decade. This is due to the fact that Georgia passed legislation that would not require auto insurance companies to have their proposed rate increases checked and approved by the Georgia Insurance Commissioner. After this law passed, auto insurance rates increased dramatically. Citing free-market principles, legislators are unwilling to sign legislation to reverse this effect and make auto insurance companies more accountable to the people via the government. Instead, these legislators are benefiting from special interest groups that represent auto insurance companies. Not to mention the personal profits the full-time auto insurance company owners are acquiring at the expense of the consumer.
This abdication of duty on the part of our legislators is abhorrent. Their primary focus is on their businesses, and they are curbing the laws of the state to benefit their own livelihoods, even if that means punishing the people of Georgia. This is the problem with semi-professional legislatures, in saving a minuscule amount of money on paying legislators for full-time employment, they pay less for less commitment. If you were in the position to change laws part-time, and then go back to a full-time career that feeds your family and pays the bills, is it not obvious that one may be tempted to change the laws to better the industry that puts the food on one’s children’s plates?
This part-time commitment is not enough for the historically and constitutionally heavy and prestigious duty of creating the laws of a state. This part-time commitment brings with it a lack of sincerity. Only occupations that require full-time attention bring with it full-time commitment. Sincerity and a true commitment to the community are necessary for public service. An extended pause to write laws can seem to some as a burden or interruption to their daily lives. There are sacrifices made by these legislators, and not all legislators are corrupt. However, one should stay mindful of the connections between a person’s private life and his or her exercise of influence to better his or her personal station at the expense of others.
I advocate for a full-time legislature in the state of Georgia with decent pay and decent benefits. A person in public service such as legislating should have his or her full attention on the subject rather than private enterprise at home. Focusing on the laws of the state of Georgia and the public benefit full-time is an honorable occupation to take on, and to do it part-time leads to corruption for the benefit of the legislator. To do it full-time is to bring civic virtue in the General Assembly of Georgia and bring the people the benefits of the law.
Greyson Oswalt-Smith is a political science major at Kennesaw State University. He studies and writes on political philosophy and government.