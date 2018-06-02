From zero to 60 in a heartbeat
I’ve been doing this love thing for a long time now. Sixty years this month, or 62 if you count two years of salesmanship it took for me to convince Jackie we could make a nice feeling permanent. I have heard marriage generally described as a hopeful, generous gamble and June 8, 1958, we each gave our heart to someone we could trust not to break it.
Over time we swapped a romantic view of marriage for understanding that human beings will sometimes frustrate, anger, annoy and disappoint each other. I admit that surprised me because I had always harbored the impression I would be easy to live with. In the reasonable time it took for her to discover the flaws in my self-evaluation she not only could determine when I am being a jerk, she could define exactly what kind. Most often that has not been her style; her most potent reproach is the declaration, “Well, I wasn’t raised that way.”
That carries the opposite implication that I was “raised that way,” whatever way she might be referring to as a reminder that I’ve crossed some line that has ceased to be imaginary. After 60 years there is hardly anything left for me to learn the hard way, but even though I’m old enough to know better, sometimes I’m still too young to behave better. When I grumble, “Dammit” (back home it was no more a cuss word than “Doggonit”) it makes her hair stand on end. She has yet to agree with the commonly held opinion that ketchup for your hotdog will refuse to leave the bottle without that magic word.
Jackie often says of her undeniable naivete at the time of our marriage that she was raised in Mayberry-like innocence, and above all, was hopeful of recreating the same safe, loving feeling she knew so well during childhood. So, it burdens my heart when I disappoint her in the least. The drip-drip-drip of my sweat across acres of sun-baked fields seems to reassure her in an old fashioned head-of-the-family way that a penny saved is a penny earned. So, I tell myself the $125 saved by mowing our lake banks myself makes her happier than would the $500 I could make by writing 500 words in the same amount of time.
I would like to say our marriage has been a 50-50 proposition, but that wouldn’t be the truth about her or fractions. In the early days of our union I was assigned by the Atlanta Journal to report on the Atlanta Crackers minor league baseball team, and following that I was employed by the major league Braves. Professional baseball, in any capacity, requires long absences from home, no less taxing on a marriage than had I actually realized my teenage dream to play. Time diminished any expectation of a warrior’s welcome home just because I was on furlough from three-week-long stretches of boredom in some of the loneliest hotel rooms in America. She justifiably could have countered with the reminder that she had been holed up at home with three kids produced in less than four years and also had to do dishes and dirty diapers.
After all these years together, there aren’t too many questions still hanging off the edges of our wedding picture frame. Did she pick the right flower from a crowded garden? Well, neither doubts nor differences have diminished our devotion to each other. Will I be easy to live with has been answered with “yes” and “no” and “sometimes”.
Has she recreated the loving feelings of her childhood? Perhaps King Solomon had someone just like her in mind when he wrote in Proverbs 31: 25-28 , “she does not eat the bread of idleness...the teaching of kindness is on her tongue...her children rise up and bless her; her husband also, and he praises her.”
Long ago after dinner at our house for the purpose of lifting columnist Lewis Grizzard from two years he had spent in a dark place, he took a stab at topping King Solomon. He wrote, “There may be a better person on earth than Jackie Walburn, but then I’ve never met Mother Teresa.”
Perhaps the only suspense left is will the tweaks and twinges of advancing age dull the glorious feelings of June, 1958 when we decided to gamble with our hearts? Let me say this about that. If I look up on my final day on earth and her wonderful face is the one I see, I will consider myself more than graciously rewarded for the investment.
