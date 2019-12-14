Verily and Merrily, Floydians, ’tis time for a Harry Holiday call,
I’ll leave some out, and include some from the naughty list,
But rest assured the message I’m slinging,
Is one of joy and hope, and may my gentle words not be dismissed!
To Jim Keaten and handsome Buford Harbin,
Our breakfast recently in Santa Fe was a balm for the soul.
May the greater Harbin family enjoy life’s riches,
And may Santa bring you all delight from the North Pole.
The Queen of Kindermusik, the great Kathryn Nobles,
Has now taught a generation to love music.
Her studio out at Berry College is full of happy faces,
Her giving spirit is truly therapeutic.
The folks at The Rome International Film Festival rocked again,
So rest up great Seth Ingram and the fantastic RIFF board,
Find your marks, set your lights, and get that crafty,
Romans should sing your praises with one accord!
Who should I spy at Albuquerque’s Sunport this year,
But none other than Father Don Black ready to rock.
He and I explored ancient ruins and ate green chile,
His southwestern experience had to inform his faithful flock.
Out at old Berry College Kris Carlisle slaves over a hot piano,
His students love him, and we do, too!
This way cool kat knows his way around a Steinway,
He’s a Christmas birthday boy so let’s toss in a bouquet.
The jean company loudly proclaims “Long Live Cowboys,”
And my favorite cowboy lives in Rome.
Kevin J. Ellis rides and ropes, doctors, and teaches,
I’m proud to send him a southwestern Shalom!
When I heard he had retired, I said “say it ain’t so!”
He’s still the King of Broad Street, I say,
And by golly, he was the King of the 2019 Christmas Parade,
So keep on rocking, John Schroeder, every day.
Of course, I must tip my Stetson to the Dirt Town Boys,
Lee Walburn, Norman Arey, and the major crew,
I miss the jokes and the jovial repartee,
But mostly I miss that bacon, and you know it’s true.
To my fellow podcaster, microphone master John Druckenmiller,
The boys at New Mexico’s The Dungball Express,
Yours truly and Donald J. Davenport, send their best,
Have a great 2020 success at your podcast address.
Legal minds Bob Berry, David Brearley, King Askew, and all,
And don’t forget Norman Fletcher, esquire,
May your billable hours increase tenfold,
And may your pro-bono work, well, within, inquire.
Christmas Eve Kenneth Moyers will play the organ at St. Mary’s,
He’ll smile at memories of tours and grand concerts,
Thoughts of Lessons and Carols at the Berry Chapel
Will reverberate through the church like musical comets.
Ryan Simmons at Brand Red Studios,
Always on the cusp of video excellence,
Your crew, your staff, and all that you do,
May you continue indefinitely your professional resonance.
Scott Bentley, you organic growing giant,
You travel the world, a voice for clean agriculture,
Celebrate on the farm with your talented sister Shay,
The Griffin Farm shares a joy we delightfully and continually recover.
Berry poetry professor Sandra Meek is reading this with horror,
She knows above all that I am, indeed, a poor poet,
I offer this yearly greeting with the best of intentions,
At least I don’t write like a broken down robot.
So from the Rio Abajo, our Rio Grande,
We send love, hope and joy to our East Coast friends.
There’s snow on the Manzanos and chile in the pan,
Please accept our love with a spirit that transcends.