I don’t think I’d a been any happier if I was walking down Broad Street and found a hundred dollar bill than I was when Cave Spring Councilman Tom Lindsey called me. He said he had boxes of papers and medals from a Dr. Lewis that his dad had stored in his garage some 50 years ago.
Dr. Lewis died in 1974, and his wife some 20 years later. They lived across the street from where Tom was raised and still lives. Why Mr. Lindsey had those papers is still a mystery, but it doesn’t matter, ’cause they’re all safely tucked away in the Rome Area History Museum now. Russell McClanahan and I will be scanning them shortly.
You see, Dr. Lewis actually wrote a book, a big book, and it’s all here, outline, chapters numbered in a table of contents. Yes, it’s a first draft, with lots of errors, but it’s intact. Truthfully it wouldn’t have lasted too many more years, so the museum and Rome and Floyd County owe a debt of gratitude to Tom. I’m glad he called me.
Anyway, I scampered down to his house and we started going through some of the material. It’s history seen through the eyes of one man as he lived it. No, he wasn’t a great writer, I assume he was a lot better doctor, but his views are excellent.
For instance, I wrote a lot last year on World War I. I was researching the many different details historians had written. Dr. Lewis was with the Red Cross as a physician during most of the American involvement.
Some of his writings were later in life, and others were notes from the time he was there. To me it’s fascinating, and I want to share some of his writings with you guys. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let’s do a thumbnail sketch of Dr. Lewis and proceed from there. First let’s get a couple of things out of the way. My early research has discovered he was a rough-talking, straight-shooting doctor that didn’t soft soap anything, and many didn’t appreciate that. Some have said they couldn’t stand him. All I know is he served his country in a time of war, and, well, listen up.
Dr. William Howard Lewis was born in Cincinnati on Dec. 21, 1881. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and their medical school. He was one of the first member physicians of the Mayo Clinic. He was regarded as an expert diagnostician throughout the medical world, and for that reason he was brought to Rome to serve in the Harbin Hospital by the brothers Harbin. This was in 1919.
He was married to Bonnie Lynn Roberts, who was born in Buchanan. She was one of nine children. I could find only one of her siblings living in Rome at the time of her death in 1938 and that was a Mrs. T.A. Upshaw (no research on her yet). Mrs. Bonnie Lynn Lewis died in 1938 after a long illness at the age of 44. There were no children from this marriage.
A year later, Dr. Lewis married Miss Agnes Gattis, who lived until 1991. Again, there were no children from this marriage. I’m not altogether positive, but he may have had a wife prior to either of these ladies. He writes that his wife accompanied him to France as a nurse. It’s possible that Miss Bonnie, born in 1894, could have been that one, but as he hadn’t come south yet, there is some speculation.
Let’s look at why we need to remember him. He was not only a physician in Rome and Floyd County, but served eight years as Chair of the Floyd County Board of Commissioners (Board of Roads and Revenue then). One of his campaign promises was he would build a public hospital for the citizens of Floyd County, and on July 4, 1942, Floyd Hospital opened its doors with 70 beds. He later served eight years in the 1950s as administrator of that hospital.
He is recognized as the founder of Floyd Hospital, now known as Floyd Medical Center, which is serving most of Northwest Georgia and the eastern edge of Alabama as the premier medical center in the area. Floyd Medical Center is a first class medical institution with over 2,000 employees, and I dare say, it ain’t through growing yet, I expect it to continue.
The old man lived to be almost 93. And I was told that at his burial on Myrtle Hill, not one member of the medical community was there. I hope that’s not true.
I intend to bring forth some of his observations over the next few weeks. Listen, they were not what we would call politically correct on today’s market. They’re not bad, mind you, but remember I said he was brutally honest and blunt. He reminds me of me, and I have no desire to sanitize his thoughts (Rome News-Tribune’s editors just took a deep breath), but they are quite humorous in places. Next week I’m going to start, not at the beginning, but in what he calls the prelude to World War I.
There he is, a 35-year-old physician trying to enlist in the Canadian Army (the U.S. was still neutral), and they refused him. Some of his friends were lying about their names and residences to get in, but he wouldn’t do that. When he finally did get a commission, he was sent to Fort Riley, Kansas, and put in a cavalry unit. He said he did learn how to sit on the thing, jump a hurdle and trot about, but it was evident to him the government wasn’t interested in preparing for a war, so he resigned his commission and went home, but not for long…
