A friend is a person whom one knows well and of which one is fond. My dear friend Betty comes to mind. I met her a couple of years ago at church. Today is Betty’s birthday. Not just any birthday. Today Betty is 90. More about Betty later.
My friends and I share the many joys, struggles and challenges of life. Together we celebrate birthdays, Thanksgiving and Christmas. We attend cookouts at each other’s houses on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day. We have fire pit parties in the fall, attend football games together and have fun with our friends at the Wings Over North Georgia air show and the Coosa Valley Fair.
There are many places where we meet people who ultimately become our friends. For instance, my son-in-law’s parents. In 2011, we celebrated when Mama turned 90 years of age. They came from Atlanta to the birthday party. Not only have we celebrated birthdays and holidays together, we became grandparents concurrently. My first grandchild is also their first grandchild.
High School Friends
I have many friends with whom I attended high school. I was in the band in high school and we spent a lot of time at practice. The more time you spend with your friends in a shared activity like that, the better friends you become. In fact, I hope to see a zillion of those high school friends May 4 at a reunion picnic here in Rome for East Rome High School’s classes of 1971 through 1977.
The friends whom I’ve mentioned are people with whom I enjoy life. Whether at a happy time or a sad time, we all know how to show up and be there for each other. Again I refer to my son-in-law’s parents. Together we’ve been through the painful ordeal of aging parents. When Mama passed away in 2012, my son-in-law’s parents came from Atlanta to Mama’s funeral. These folks are very special to me indeed.
Many of us have friends whom we we met at church. I mentioned my good friend Betty who is having a birthday today. Everyday Betty and I talk on the phone twice a day. We both enjoy plants so I took her an African violet and a shamrock. She said the shamrock is thriving with new white blooms everyday.
A Christian woman with very strong faith, Betty sends me text messages containing the most wonderful scriptures from the Bible. The best ones are from the Psalms and Isaiah. Betty shares the most delightful insights with me and our politics are in lockstep with each other.
Betty is very intelligent. She likes to read and does not like to watch television. She and I both have strong opinions about many things and we agree on nearly everything.
Having friends on whom you know you really can count is one of life’s great blessings. Friends like Betty. We love each other and do not hesitate to tell each other so. Betty is my best and dearest friend and I can hardly find the words to adequately communicate that. What a blessing she is indeed.
Happy birthday, Betty!