Focusing on Georgia: The environment
Georgia is consistently the No. 1 state to do business in. Year after year, our state blows the competition out of the water in giving individuals the opportunity to create their own business and for existing businesses to prosper further. Unfortunately, growth comes at a cost.
Not in every case, but in many, the environment tends to take a toll for an increase in manufacturing and other business development. Whether it is a factory’s output and waste in producing a product, run-off from construction of a new plaza or site, pollution from manufacturing plants, or the displacement or elimination of wildlife surrounding the community, business tends to grow at the cost of nature. These negative byproducts are called negative externalities. These negative externalities are essentially socially and environmentally negative consequences such as excessive noise, water pollution, air pollution and a lower quality of life in general.
The interesting proponent of the business and nature dichotomy is that they are automatically assumed to be at odds with each other. If one wants a prosperous, economic state, they must sacrifice nature. And if one wants to preserve nature, they must sacrifice economic prosperity. How this came about is unbeknownst to me. What I do know is that this simplistic thinking is not necessary when the two are very much capable of being compatible with one another.
The world economy is clearly moving toward greener energy. The days of coal and dirty energy are coming to an end. If Georgia is to gain the advantage of this green curve in innovation, we must begin becoming leaders in this new field of economic development. We do not want to be one of the last states in our union to be relying on a dying source of energy. Doing this, and postponing the inevitable, will lead to the eventual rapid game of catch-up due to future federal regulations, leading to ineffective energy producing technology.
This is similar to the student who procrastinates on a paper due by the end of the semester. The paper must be done to pass the class, and the due date is non-negotiable. The student may procrastinate, be shocked by the demanding pressures of turning in a product last minute, stress out unnecessarily, and submit a half-tried paper that barely meets the passing requirements; or the student may take advantage of the time given to him, prepare appropriately, and have a completed submission prior to the deadline that receives the highest marks.
Now this doesn’t explain how they are compatible, but is rather an argument as to why we should lead the charge of the South to invest in green energy. In defense of the compatibility, I feel that I need only say that energy is energy. If I can receive the same amount of energy from a clean source rather than coal, why would I choose the dirtier source? It is clear that green energy is the preferable alternative to what sustains us today.
I wish to express my humility. I am no scientist, and I cannot give you exact numbers. I do know in my research, academically and on my own, that energy from green sources equaling our current sources is possible.
Is this endeavor worth it? I say to you that it is more than worth it. Georgia, as well as other states in the South, takes pride in our wildlife and environmental landscape. At the foot end of the Appalachian Mountains, we see rolling hills in the farthest distances of our eyesight. Rolling hills of green that become a teal, then blue as our eyes move further towards the horizon. This blue ever so gently fades into sky, leaving a faint shadow. A mystery as to what may lie in that gentle baby blue blur.
The trees and endless forests that contain much wildlife are at stake. Georgia’s main export is timber, yet we are abundantly surrounded by trees and forests. Forests so thick that the only way to see past ten feet is physical exploration. The trails we walk and run through fill us with a wonderful awe. A we make our way, we climb the hills that seem never to end. Beside us, we see walls of various shades of green. A roof that blinds us when the sun creeps through the canopy of leaves.
Our children run in the local park. The grass and soil is a natural cushion for them to learn to crawl, walk, run and fall. The trees remind them to stay humble, to not fall victim of hubris. The clean air fills their lungs with purity, encouraging them to run about and play with no coughing or negative externalities entering their bodies. They will grow up healthy, with a respect for nature, and a hope for the future.
The United States is the leader of the world. Always innovating and progressing while preserving our conservative values. Let’s make Georgia the leader of the South. Moderation, wisdom and justice are the three virtues in which we govern, according to our motto. Without getting too deep into the meaning behind our motto and emblem, I wish to use our motto throughout future discussions. In this case, wisdom is the most relevant virtue.
Let us be wise and prepare for the inevitable. Green energy is imperative in keeping Georgia beautiful and still number one for business. Both of these are possible, if we invest for the future and not fall victim to procrastination. If we invest, we will continue to be competitive with other states, completely surpassing them once green energy is the status quo. Georgia is entirely capable of getting ahead of the power curve and cementing her status of being the number one state to do business in while protecting nature. Let us lead the South and the nation in promoting business and nature by investing in green energy and technology.