Focusing in on Georgia
In the course of writing for publication, I have written with passion on national politics, flirted with elementary philosophy and enjoyed writing descriptive literature that brought readers into the scene I was depicting. With this being said, I feel it necessary to focus on state politics for the coming months and the previously mentioned literature from time to time. I found that not only does local government affect our lives more directly than national government, but that the individual can make the greatest impact for good at the state level. With the best intentions, I hope to make the great State of Georgia, my home, a better place for all.
I have had the privilege of traveling to many states in the Union with my military service, but none are as remarkable as Georgia. I have been out west, in the Midwest and up north. Georgia seems to capture the best qualities of all these regions. Georgia has a place for everyone! Georgia possesses the aggressive capitalist atmosphere of New York for ambitious entrepreneurs and businessmen. Georgia has the slow paced, homey lifestyle along with a moral character and sense of responsibility like the Midwest. Georgia continues to have among the most beautiful landscape in the nation, rivaling that of the far west. Georgia is truly a home for all, from the adventurous dream chasers to those who wish to live a quiet life in the beautiful country side.
Georgia, I relish your opportunities. I, as many other Georgians born in less-than-agreeable conditions, have the chance to move past previous mistakes and rise above their stations after the fact. Your funded scholarships that are merit-based are there to seek and assist those who are working hard for their place in the sky. Georgia, you helped build some of the nation’s greatest universities. These universities are expensive, but many are not in comparison. Georgia Highlands College and other community colleges are in place for those who wish not to assume great loans and for those who may have not had great marks in high school but want to get serious in their college endeavors, a second chance to chase the American dream.
Georgia, your approach to business is excellent, and we lead the nation. Our business-friendly regulations are fostering growth in even the most rural communities. Small businesses are encouraged to begin and thrive, workers are treated with fairness and respect, and those that wish may work their way to the highest of positions. Also, we have created systems to incentivize businesses from being outsourced or moving states. Our legislators have made great progress this past legislative session. Georgia has extended the medical conditions in which legal medical marijuana can be prescribed, the new hands-free driving law and adoption policy. These laws, and other good laws that are passed every year, are on the frontline of making Georgia a more perfect state. However, Georgia does have many flaws that are often overlooked.
Our legislature is filled with self-employed insurance agents and other special interest workers. The part-time nature of the state legislature ensures that only individuals who work lenient hours such as insurance, real estate and other special interest careers can serve. This leaves the common working man without adequate representation in the legislature because the man who works forty hours a week or more cannot serve in the legislature. Every legislative session is four months long, January through April. If the average worker wanted to serve, their employer would have to approve of losing an employee for four months. Show me an employer who is willing to let a worker keep his job but is absent for a third of the year.
Those who are self-employed in special interest positions are the ones writing the laws. Should we trust them to write them with the common person in mind? I think not. One should only look at insurance and they will see the blatant disregard for consumers. They make the laws and they vote and support laws that benefit themselves and their way of life. In this light, it is clear that special interests vote and support laws for their individual causes. For clarity, an example. An insurance agent is a member of the legislature. Insurance agencies, the special interest group, lobby for certain laws and regulations that benefit them. The full-time insurance agent and part-time legislator vote on these laws and regulations with complete disregard as to how it affects the people of Georgia. The vote in favor of the special interest insurance agencies is undeniably fueled by self interest in supporting his full-time job. The legislator’s part-time job supports and enhances his full-time job. This abuse of office is not easily proven, so the transgressions will continue until our state legislature becomes a full-time legislature.
These abuses are just a couple of many problems Georgia must fix. We must begin leading in environmental policies. We must support greener technology and provide jobs that are in green energy. We must enforce the rule of law and effectively enforce our laws. We must stop sanctuary cities as soon as possible, dealing with them more effectively. Immigrants who are here legally, whether under DACA or as a legal resident, pay taxes and they should receive HOPE and other state benefits for education. They seek an education that will benefit themselves and our businesses, but we bar them from that opportunity? Georgia seems to be shooting her own foot!
We are the source of moderation and reason in the Deep South, and this should be a source of pride in all Georgians. With our achievements, benefits and greatness, we must be willing to see our shortcomings and work together to fix them. May God bless the United States and the great State of Georgia.