Tomorrow, June 14, is Flag Day. Americans, it seems, are particularly patriotic. In the last month, we’ve had Armed Forces Day, Memorial Day, the 75th anniversary of D-Day and now Flag Day. Next month, as you know, we will observe Independence Day, the Fourth of July.
June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress, the flag of the United States was adopted. Two years earlier, June 14, 1775, after reaching a consensus on a committee, Congress adopted the American continental army.
Several years ago we were members of Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta. My son Paul was an active member of the scout troop there and was working on his God and Country Award. Paul’s project was to befriend a very elderly member of our church whom we otherwise would not have met. The mentor for Paul’s project introduced us to Admiral Stokes, a retired Navy Admiral from the World War II era. When we met him he was almost 90 years of age. He drove his Mercedes-Benz to church every week.
Admiral Stokes lived at St. Anne’s, a posh retirement home in northeast Atlanta. Every Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. sharp we met Admiral Stokes for dinner at St. Anne’s. Paul wore his Scout uniform and my daughter and I wore our Sunday best. Admiral Stokes wore a suit.
Admiral Stokes told Paul about growing up in Meridian, Mississippi. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1928; he told Paul all about attending the academy. He served in the Pacific Fleet aboard the battleship Tennessee, the destroyer Barker and the aircraft carrier Lexington. In World War II he served as captain of the USS Pawkatuck. Shore duty assignments included serving as professor of Naval Science at Georgia Tech.
At dinner with Admiral Stokes every week, he asked Paul about school, his athletic activities and his scout troop’s activities. They had epic conversations about World War II and the places Admiral Stokes went through the years as he served in the Navy. And so it went. Admiral Stokes was proud to have company and we enjoyed the visits. My children learned how to visit with the very elderly, an enriching experience about which they still talk. Our family continued having dinner with Admiral Stokes even on completion of the project.
Daddy came to Northside to see Paul receive his God and Country Award. After church, we caught up with Admiral Stokes because Paul wanted to introduce him to Daddy. A World War II veteran, Daddy said the name Admiral Stokes seemed familiar. We went to lunch after church at which time Daddy realized who Admiral Stokes was. He said, “Pam! Do you know who that is?”
I said, “Well, not on a military level. He is our friend.”
Daddy said, “I think he commanded an entire Pacific fleet during World War II! My grandson is friends with a military giant!”
March 7, 1996, Admiral Stokes passed away in Atlanta. A memorial service was held for him in the chapel at Northside. The chapel was packed with family and friends. Dressed and pressed, we attended the memorial service.
As the family entered the chapel, we stood as “Eternal Father, Strong to Save,” the Navy Hymn, was played.
Just as my children learned how to visit with the very elderly, they learned to pay their respects to a bereaved family on the loss of a loved one. Admiral Stokes was buried in Arlington with full military honors.
Admiral Stokes told us many times that his birthday was June 14. How fitting it is that an admiral from the World War II era would have a birthday on Flag Day. I think about Admiral Stokes every year on Flag Day. He belonged to America’s Greatest Generation. We certainly were fortunate to know him.