Many years ago when I was teaching in the classroom I believed that memorization of important quotes, poems and other speeches was necessary to help expand the mind. Having attended a Rosenwald school in South Carolina, where the teachers’ lesson plans always included reciting lines, I just assumed memorization to be a main part of any learner’s education. Many of us encouraged the students to commit to memory the Prologue to Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales,” which was written in Middle English. Anthony’s speech at Caesar’s funeral we thought to be a wonderful saying to have in the storage box of the brain. Anthony lied to the people so eloquently. “I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.” The students knew what Anthony was up to with his speech.
I have been out of the classroom for 23 years and yet a couple of months ago I was standing in the doorway of a building when one young man passed by and began reciting the prologue. Nelson looked me in the face and began reciting, “Whan that Aprille with his shoures soote. The droghte of Marche hath perced to the roote…” I turned to him and said, “You still make me proud.” He chuckled, called my name and continued on his path.
Some of those selections we taught just to challenge the brain, but there were others that we asked the students to memorize to expose them to other opinions or points of view about a topic. Several of the quotes we taught because we thought that the wording would help to build character as well as self-esteem. One great character building thought came out of the mouth of a Shakespearean character. Polonius’s advice to his son, Laertes, who was leaving home for the first time, was learned by most students. “…This above all: to thine own self be true and it must follow as the night the day, Thou canst not be false to any man.” Teachers knew that the quote (as preachers would say) would preach for a long time. Those of us who shared it in our classes hope that it is still preaching.
I have had the honor of meeting many students here in the Cave Spring area who were required to memorize selections because they, too, attended the Fairview Rosenwald School and had similar experiences to mine. Anne Johnson, Bernice Howell, Eddie Hood, Eddie Washington, Joe Chubb and Ted Barnett will talk for hours about their recitation experiences, and they are all 60 years old and above. One student in particular that excites me and lifts me up about some of the selections that I required of my students in my classes is Ted Barnett. Ted Barnett was required to memorize hundreds of poems and speeches, and at the age of 67 he can still recite most of them. The Gettysburg Address is one of his most loved and most quoted. I do not think that anyone in this area has missed hearing Ted Barnett recite the address. He takes ownership of it and his delivery is most powerful.
We do not always get it right. Recently, I have wanted to ask my students to forgive me for having them recite one poem in particular. My purpose for teaching “Invictus’” was to help them build self-esteem, but after examining the contents of the poem carefully, I find that it is actually stating that each of us is self-reliant or self-sufficient within ourselves, and I find that not to be true. We are shallow and hollow without the spirit of our Creator.
The title of the poem is “Invictus,” by William Ernest Henley:
Out of the night that covers me,
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate,
I am the captain of my soul.
I might have taught them to have a little too much confidence in self. Man is not the master of his fate and neither are we the captains of our ship. We do not determine our fate. The first thing we must do is to acknowledge that our Creator is the determiner of that. God will only help us when we invite him to do so.
So, my dear children, if you are out there in the world believing the above, it is not so. We who belong to him have him and him alone to cry out to, and he will answer us in his due time. God is the master of my fate, God is the captain of my soul.