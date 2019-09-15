This past week has been a bit of a bear, and I have to admit to falling into feeling a little down on the state of the world and the souls of some of the humans inhabiting it. I won’t go into all of the sordid details, because no one wants to hear that stuff, but I was left wishing for some kind of boost. Something to renew my hope in humanity, something to remind me that goodness still exists.
Then I saw that the newest season of the Great British Baking Show was available on Netflix, and the proverbial clouds parted and the angels sang.
I’ve never enjoyed the high-paced reality competition shows that you find on TV these days because I feel like there is already enough stress in my life without adding an adrenaline rush to my evening entertainment. But, if you’ve never watched the Great British Baking Show, you are missing out on one of the most uplifting experiences that you wouldn’t expect to find when the competition is tight and the clock is ticking. There is no question that your heart will skip a beat or two as the contestants race against time, struggling to meet the unbelievable expectations of producing perfectly constructed confections with no formal training and homespun, good old-fashioned passion as their only weapon.
What makes the show different from the average competitive entertainment is that there is no back-stabbing, no throat-cutting and no trash-talking. It is a sincerely friendly game of baking, on par with a family game night, and the contestants cheer each other on, rally to help when it is needed, and experience the highs and lows together. When it comes time for the day’s winner and loser to be announced, the contestants are often seen holding on to each other, ready to celebrate or commiserate and truly wishing the best for each other.
That mutual admiration isn’t hard to understand, these are very special people that they get to do the show. The contestants are always the most quirky and real and oddly lovable characters that you have ever known. You can’t help but cheer every one of them on, because they are all an adorable underdog in one way or another. It is such a refreshing change from the plastic perfection that we are so used to seeing on the screen and I can’t help but feel good when I watch it. Every single time.
Feeling all of the feelings that show brings about made me think about what other things I know I can count on to help me feel better when people are getting me down. What are the things that can restore your faith in the human race?
First and foremost for me is time with my family and friends. My girlfriends and I have made it a priority to spend time together at least once a week because we know that it is so helpful to have that opportunity to vent our troubles and celebrate our triumphs. Nothing builds me up more than words of encouragement from someone that I love.
I wrote about Don Williams a few weeks ago and he has kind of been stuck in my head ever since. Another favorite song of his talks about all the things he can think of that he doesn’t believe in, with choruses concluding the simple things he does find worth believing, including:
I believe in love, I believe in babies; I believe in mom and dad; And I believe in you.
It is such a simple, old-school way of thinking and yet is so refreshing in a complicated world. A good melody, uplifting lyrics or even an energizing beat can bring me back from a bad mood anytime.
It is easy to get stuck in our own heads, and I find that is usually when I am most inclined to get down on others and become attached to my own woes. When I know I need to recall the shared journey we are all enjoying on this planet, I look for a good human interest story. There are too many books to mention that would fall in this category. CBS Sunday Morning never disappoints with at least one feel good story about a fellow human each week. And, films. If you know me at all, you have had to sit through more than one telling about some wonderful film that I watched “that time” at the Rome International Film Festival.
One of my favorites that I always think of on 9/11 is a short independent film called “A Puppy’s Tale of 9/11.” You can find it on YouTube. The film is about a puppy left at home as his owner heads off to work at the Twin Towers. You watch the puppy struggle to get out of his crate and find food and water while you listen to the frantic messages left on the answering machine by family members and friends, desperate over several days to learn the owner’s whereabouts.
It is a simple story and honestly has both happy and sad moments, because isn’t that how life works? I could name so many other amazing films that I have experienced at the film festival that show windows on life experiences from around the globe and I never cease to come away from the event with a renewed sense of hope and excitement for all that is possible. When you find yourself struggling to find faith, call a friend, or put on some music, or look for a good story of human triumph. And be sure to mark Nov. 6-10 on your calendar to come check out some films at the festival. The experience will stay with you for years to come, and your faith in humankind will surely be restored.