On May 30, 1912, The Rome Courier announced that closing exercises for the Rome City School would take place at the Nevin Opera House.
On that night, 22 seniors comprised the first graduating class of the “new” high school, opened in 1911 from buildings vacated by Shorter College as they moved west. The seniors marched down the central aisle to a packed house of family, friends and interested spectators. Many of those remembered the first graduation 27 years earlier.
On that first graduation night of June 15, 1885, closing exercises at the same opera house was comprised of only a handful of seventh graders who had completed the full course of Rome’s new public school training. Small as it was, it marked the need and fulfillment of a longstanding dream of some.
As I’ve mentioned in earlier columns (which I hope you read) Rome had overcome the Civil War and Reconstruction was vanishing in the rearview mirror. Steamboat traffic, along with railroads, were making Rome the industrial center of Northwest Georgia. The city was growing. The cotton was the best in the state and that industry was booming and supplying jobs. Not only on farms, both big and small, but on the textile plant that opened in 1895 in Lindale. Then in 1902 Anchor Duck opened in East Rome. It was a time of plenty, from what had been.
Technology played a big part, with electricity leading the way. There were setbacks, to say the least. Medical treatment was still in the dark ages. Advancements during the Civil War had brought many changes to the profession, but epidemics were still rampant.
The main thing Rome was lacking, according to forward-looking citizens, was the education of our youth. One gentleman hit the nail on the head when he asked, “How can the uneducated operate the machinery in the mills if they can’t read the instructions?” That was in 1875, but public education wasn’t seriously considered until a bill was introduced into the state legislature to establish public schools in Rome. That bill was presented at the request of the mayor, Samuel Morgan, his council and State Representative Seaborn Wright. An election was held on Dec. 6, 1881, which resulted in a tally of 202 for and 107 against. Since it took two-thirds to pass, the measure was defeated.
In 1883, when Col. Daniel S. Printup was mayor, a second attempt was made, and this time it passed 349 to 52, and public schooling was assured in Rome.
The new school board was comprised of its first president, J.F. Shanklin, Max Meyerhardy as secretary, and P.M. Sheibley, John H. Reynolds along with M.C. McDonald as trustees. A tax of one-quarter of one percent was made against real and personal property in the city to raise the necessary funds for the school building.
In July of 1883, the city council donated a lot on Lowe’s Hill, alongside the city clock tower, for the building of a school. Construction, with an estimated cost of nearly $10,000, began on Dec. 6 with the laying of the cornerstone on Dec. 20. The Rome Daily Courier reported on the dedication service. Ceremonies of the laying of the cornerstone were conducted by members of Rome’s Cherokee and Oostanaula Masonic Lodges, and the building itself was completed in October 1884.
The first school was originally called the “Tower School,” then later became known as “Central Grammar School” and was finally renamed “Neely School” in honor of Rome’s first school superintendent.
The first public school for black children in Rome opened some time later in a rented building at “Five Points,” near the intersection of Broad Street with Ross and Cochran Streets. The first city-owned building for black students was erected in 1898. This school was situated at Forestville, near the city limits, on the W&A Railroad. Conducting the first classes in the first school in 1884-85 were Principal A.B. Fortune, Assistant Principal W.A. Holmes and teachers Miss Minnie T. Seyman, Miss Clara Bennett and Mrs. Scott. Student registration on Nov. 1, 1884, was 309 students, bringing the total enrollment to 626. During the school’s first graduation exercises, also held at the Opera House on June 11, 1885, a gold medal for exemplary service was presented to teacher Sadie L. Pentecost by Rome attorney Seaborn Wright and Board of Trustee Member J.F. Shanklin.
As previously mentioned, Benjamin Neely was elected as the first superintendent of Rome’s city school system. Serving with him were Mrs. Mary Shropshire, Mrs. Ina Snyder, Miss Minnie Hoyt, Miss Anna Harris, Miss Ascenath Towers and Miss Metalla Fouche. Superintendent Neely died on Dec. 19, 1892, and was succeeded by J.C. Harris who began active service on November 1.
To keep pace with ever-increasing enrollments, the city school board of trustees in August 1894 rented the old Floyd County Courthouse, which had stood empty at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and East First Street after the construction in 1893 of the new courthouse building on West Fifth. The old courthouse was divided into four classrooms. (A note about the old courthouse, if you traveled up the hill on Fifth Avenue from Broad in those days, you would have run into the building. The street wasn’t a through street like it is today. You can still see the rock wall along East First Street that used to cross in front of the old courthouse. So says Russ McClanahan, who has spoken of the old courthouse often).
An eighth grade was added to the city’s white schools in 1888. A combination of sixth, seventh and eighth grades had been added to the black schools two years earlier in 1886.
By the turn of the century, Rome was firmly enough established to demonstrate the need for further expansion.
We’ll have to continue the school system next week. I’m out of room, and don’t want any of this to be cut…