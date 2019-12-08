If you are reading this and you haven’t either hurt someone’s feelings or had your feelings hurt by someone in the last month, will you give me a call? We need to talk about how you have pulled that off.
We are living through what many historians believe to be the most divisive period in our country’s history, and a great deal of the expression of that division comes in the form of emotionally-charged personal attacks that are hurtful at best, and potentially devastating to relationships with family or friends or downright strangers, at worst.
The days when politics could be debated respectfully and legitimately are a thing of the very distant past, and yet most Americans currently believe that we must find a way to get back to respectful dialogue in order to make any form of progress in our society. I wish I could find what I heard on the radio this week that described how a recent poll found that 90% of those asked believed that we have to find a way to start working together again in this country, which I was shocked to hear.
In my experience, especially on social media, we are very much still at home with discounting and deriding people who see things differently than we do, so where are those 90%? Could it be that 90% of that 90% believe that their side is so right that it is the middle ground we should all be moving towards? Something to think about …
Unfortunately, I see that disconnection playing out in many other areas of life far beyond the political realm, and I’m worried for our ability to recover from the raw nerve approach that we often take in day to day interactions. I believe it is high time that we get back to assuming good in each other and finding a path to forgiveness rather than allowing our feelings to guide us. But what exactly does that look like?
Y’all know how much I love a good Ted Talk and there are, of course, several that focus on the subject of feelings and how we deal with them, but one of my favorites is one featuring political commentator Sally Kohn in 2013. At the time, Kohn described herself as a “progressive, lesbian talking head on Fox News.” I have to admit that I didn’t realize that such an animal existed, but apparently it did. She starts the talk by saying that, “When I do my job, people hate me. In fact, the better I do my job, the more people hate me.” That’s a description you might reserve for parking police or lawyers, but I see what she meant by it, given the climate she was working in.
She goes on to describe how the quantity and ferocity of her daily dose of emails and tweets is more than the average person could handle. The personal attacks she endured over the course of her time on Fox News was more intense than the typically perceived slights and occasional direct wounds we tend to experience. Can you imagine getting personally and directly slammed with criticism from multiple people on a daily basis? Thankfully, I cannot, but the experience brought Kohn to a realization that I found to be pretty darned spot on.
She asserts that while we have been spending a lot of time and energy on debating political correctness, we might do better to ensure that we are practicing emotional correctness, instead. Her point is that the words we use are far less important than the intentions behind them. When someone calls her a derogatory term, she points out that what matters is how it was intended. Were they trying to be funny? Was it used out of ignorance? Or were they intending to be hurtful?
The emotional intention behind word choices matters far more than the words chosen, and learning to interpret that can be difficult — but we owe it to ourselves and each other to try. And so, Kohn takes it a step further to point out ways to define even the most hateful of statements by finding compassion for the pain or fear or misunderstanding that is most likely behind them.
Some of the most obnoxiously boastful people I have ever met have eventually revealed the actual depth of their insecurities. Some of the most hatefully outspoken political critics I have encountered have eventually exposed how little they understand the facts behind what they are asserting or deriding, and how much they are speaking out of their fear over things they don’t fully grasp.
If we can get past our initial emotional responses towards what is being said and take the time to hear each other, there is almost always a much more reasonable and cooperative dialogue underneath the anger and pain.
The next time someone says or does something that you find hurtful, take a minute to rein in those feelings and give them the benefit of the doubt on where it all might be coming from. And, the next time you feel the need to lash out at someone in a hateful attack, just say, “Whoa!” to that instinct and find a more productive approach to getting your thoughts across. I have a feeling you are going to get a much better response.