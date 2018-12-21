When I first learned about my pregnancy, my first reaction was complete and utter shock. I could not believe that my dream of becoming a mom was actually about to become a reality. I was in such disbelief that I actually took four tests (well, I took three just to be sure and the fourth one just for fun). Every time I would see those two blue lines appear, I would get this overwhelming feeling of joy. I am now less than two weeks away from reaching my halfway mark (20 weeks) and all of a sudden I am starting to have feelings of worry, anxiety and even a bit of panic.
I am worried about whether my baby will make it to full term, will the baby have any health issues or worse, will I even be able to survive the delivery. The list of fears goes on and on. I know I can’t be the only first-time mom to have these sorts of thoughts race through their mind. Thankfully, I have a wonderful husband who helps to calm my fears and always reassures me that everything will be okay. I am truly grateful to have him by my side during one of the most unnerving times of my life. I also breathe a sigh of relief when I go for my ultrasound appointments and I get to hear my baby’s heartbeat. It is like music to my ears. I am also starting to feel those little butterflies in my tummy. It is a sign that my baby is moving. I’m looking forward to feeling those little kicks the bigger it gets. I may regret saying that later, LOL.
These are just a few ways I keep my mind from thinking about the fear of the unknown. However, I know that once the baby gets here those fears will only exacerbate. I just pray that once it comes time to bring this precious life into the world that I will be ready and everything goes smoothly, because after the baby gets here, that’s when the real adventure begins.
To all the moms and especially the first time moms, I am rooting for you! And to the dads, continue to love and support your significant other and try not to take anything personal that may come out of your partner’s mouth during delivery!
Beth McCain is a longtime Rome News-Tribune staffer, singer and actress. She is now hesitantly and joyfully adding “mother” to her resume.