Have you ever had a moment where you catch a glimpse of a special scene out of the corner of your eye? I recently had such a moment while trying to find a parking spot. I caught sight of a dad and a little 4-5 year old girl. He was on bended knee as he showed a flower to her. He was smiling at her with pure love in his eyes. She was giggling and shared that same look of love. It was a beautiful moment and I’ve often thought of it.
You see, fathers, and by “fathers” I mean those men who fit into the fatherhood role whether that be biological, stepfather, grandfather or boyfriend, play an incredibly important role in the lives of children. Children learn about adult relationships, trust and safety from men as well as from women. Fathers have the power to demonstrate positive male messages of strength and problem solving. Children benefit from experiencing healthy and nurturing relationships with the males in their lives.
Although it seems a little forward for me to propose suggestions to men when I clearly am not a man, I would like to share some observations made over the course of time. I have found that men who are strong fathers and strong father-figures have a lot of PEP in their relationship with children:
P—Presence. “Presence” is simply the gift of time. I offer this while also recognizing that sometimes it is not possible for dads to be present on a day-to-day basis because of broken adult relationships. It is possible for dads to work at being as present as they can in the lives of children, sharing time together and not being distracted by other things. For some, this might mean getting down on bended knee to show a little girl a flower. For others, it will mean playing a board game, taking a hike, working on a project or talking on the phone. The activity is less important than the gift of time and the consistency of that gift. Though our society puts much pressure and importance on fantasy trips, expensive electronics and over-the-moon experiences, it is the little things and consistency that stands out most in the memories of children.
E-Engagement. While “engagement” may seem quite similar to presence, it is more than that. Merriam-Webster defines engagement as a “job,” an “emotional involvement” and “the state of being in gear.” I like the “in gear” definition best of all. To be “in gear” is to be an active participant, and men who are in gear think about the day-to-day needs of children and help support those activities. Engagement involves supporting the other partner as they seek to meet day-to-day needs (even if you really don’t like that other partner that particular day). Engagement is helping as much as possible with the day-to-day needs, too. It involves providing financial support and taking your fair share of the work. There are many relationships where this day-to-day engagement simply isn’t possible because of distance or estrangement, but the point is to do what you can do. Engagement is taking the long view and may be the most difficult part of PEP!
P-Positive messages. This is more than praise and is certainly not flattery. Positive messages involve giving acceptance and support to the child. It is demonstrating through your words and action that the child has value. It is making a commitment to not speak ill of the other parent in front of the child. It is demonstrating problem-solving and “making the best of a bad situation” to a child when life is rough. It is treating other adults with respect and respecting the child. Men have the power to show children what healthy relationships are like. Positive messages give value to the child and also build the relationship with your child (very valuable for when correction and guidance are needed).
Men and the PEP they bring to relationships are so important in the lives of children, and just like the father on bended knee showing his daughter a flower, that PEP translates to a thing of beauty.
Tina Bartleson is the executive director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, which provides in-home parent education and mentoring to families with children 0-12 years. She has 29 years experience working with families and may be contacted through www.exchangeclubfrc.org.