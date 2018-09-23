Fall’s finest festival
The 2018 Coosa Valley Fair will open this year on Oct. 2 and run through Oct. 6. We’ve been taking a look back at the history of the fair since the Rome Exchange Club revived it in 1949. In last week’s column we carried the fair into the year 1962. One thing from last week, we mentioned Anne Roberson, from Lindale, who was the first Miss Coosa Valley Fair in 1952. I was lucky enough to hear from her niece Juli Wood Johnson that Anne now lives in Ellijay and is well.
In the column it was stated that she won $100 and a three-day trip for two to Savannah. She took her sister Dot, who is still doing well, too, and from all reports they had a big time.
Okay, let’s get to 1962. Strong Man Paul Anderson appeared again with Jeanne Cross, Miss Georgia of the year, and famed television demonstrator of body-building exercises Debby Drake.
Pepperell High beauty Julie Champion won Miss Floyd County and was crowned by the last year’s winner, Charlene Tarpley. Association President G.L. Hight announced that attendance was over 110,000.
In 1963, President J.W. Franks had Congressman John Davis as a speaker. Hollywood actress Susan Hayward and her husband, F.E. Chalkley, exhibited a grand champion bull from their Chalmer Farms. Linda Shipp was crowned Miss Coosa Valley Fair.
In 1964, President Frank Shropshire had a permanent exposition building measuring 290 feet by 70 feet erected to house public service displays, educational exhibits and flower shows. Frances Burt of Canton was named Miss Coosa Valley Fair, and the livestock variety was vastly increased and exhibited under the management of Director Paul Smith.
In 1965, a Mercury Spacecraft was exhibited. President Dean Morgan presided over a “huge” kid’s day, along with the crowning of Cindy Sisson as Miss Floyd County and the naming of Sheila Hooper of Cherokee County, Alabama, as Miss Coosa Valley Fair.
In 1966, during the tenure of President Herman Holcombe the fairground was paved. Atlanta Falcon stars appeared along with Paul Anderson, making his third trip to the fair. Cynthia Downs, of Coosa High School, was crowned Miss Coosa Valley Fair. There were heavy rains during the week, but attendance still topped 100,000.
In 1967, Hall of Fame star Harold “Red” Grange was featured. Officer Don of television’s “The Popeye Club” produced a children’s show and Lynna Meadows of Collinsville, Alabama, was crowned Miss Coosa Valley and given a $500 scholarship. Over $22,000 in premiums were awarded during the week and President Dr. Russell Ragsdale had traffic supervised from a new control tower.
In 1968, under President Wesley Johnson, the Ink Spots appeared. Rome artist Robert Redden’s folio of Floyd County drawings, titled “With Pen in Hand,” sold widely to raise funds for an art scholarship. Patsy Grindstaff was Miss Floyd County and Diane Weeks of Douglas County High School became Miss Coosa Valley. The first annual horse show was held, with Bill Hall’s “Wyatt E.” declared winner.
In 1969, the Ink Spots returned, along with country and western music star Marty Robbins from Nashville, Tennessee. Cheryl Miller of Armuchee was crowned Miss Floyd County and Nancy Brooks from Chatsworth was Miss Coosa Valley. President J.W. Winkle brought in some real talent.
In 1970, Paul Smith stepped up to be Association President and $2,400 in premiums were awarded in the livestock show. The Great Wallenda dared death twice a day from the high wire (Note: One of the Wallenda descendants, Lyric, will be at the fair this year). Melody Lee Knighton of McEachern High School was named Miss Coosa Valley.
In 1971, President Milton Tippin introduced the first Celebrity Day. Astronaut Russell L. “Rusty” Schweikart appeared, along with “Dizzy Dean” of Baseball fame. Lois Waters was crowned Miss Floyd County and Brenda Morris of Marietta was Miss Coosa Valley.
Astronaut James Irwin was introduced at the 24th annual fair by President Seth Knight. The entertainment included a Grand Ole Opry show along with Rome’s Gospel Brass.
Judy Britt of Berry Schools was Miss Floyd County and Nita Bradley from Rockmart was crowned Miss Coosa Valley Fair.
And I’m out of word space. We brought back some history of “Fall’s Finest Festival.” I believe it still is, and will see you at the fair this year. Stop by the Cave Spring booth.
Mike Ragland is a former Cave Spring city councilman and a retired Rome police major. His most recent book is “Living with Lucy.” Readers may contact him at mrag@bellsouth.net or mikeragland.com.