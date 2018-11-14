The holidays are upon us and we’re all excited/depressed/inspired/disgusted to see them arrive. Of course, they’ve been “arriving” since about July, it seems, so their true arrival feels a little anticlimactic but, here they are! I dearly despise the inundation of consumptive triggers that show up at this time of the year, but in spite of that, at my core I am one of those hopelessly optimistic and romantic people who love the holidays. The excitement always prevails for me, so I can’t help but get the warm fuzzies each year as the season changes and the plans and traditions of the holidays begin.
In spite of my enthusiasm, however, I often find myself questioning why we put so much weight on these few special days out of each year? Thanksgiving, for example, is fabulous, but shouldn’t we spread that feeling of gratitude throughout the year rather than celebrating it just once? Of course we should, but the yearly tradition is a great opportunity to remind ourselves, through the practice of a benchmark occasion, of just how important it is to feel a sense of gratitude, something we so easily forget. It also helps to have a designated day when it is most possible to gather family and friends, as everyone has put the time aside. Thanksgiving is also properly timed to celebrate the traditional time of harvest, even if most of us are buying our bounty at the grocery store instead of gleaning it in the fields. It is the perfect time for celebrating joy, family and abundance.
Unless we let the stress overtake us, that is.
Everybody’s got a story about the stress of the holidays. We’ve all experienced it, all heard our friends complain about it and we’ve all wished, at one time or another, to avoid the stress by avoiding the events all together. Since stress is such a common response to these traditions, there is an abundance of research and advice on how to repair the problem. Tips on preparation, communication, meditation and elimination are proposed to avoid the inevitable consternation, but it always seems to end in some similar outcome. We shop, we cook, we gather, we stuff ourselves, we grouse and we collapse. It is as true as it has ever been, no matter how enlightened or studied we may be, so I would like to propose a different method for preparing for the holidays, and I think you’re going to like it.
As any Olympic athlete will tell you, it takes a practice of constant and vigilant methodology to perfect your skills in your chosen sport. So, why not use this model for polishing the skills needed to get through the holidays long before they actually arrive? You have probably never thought of this before, but we have the perfect training structure at our fingertips, the Calendar of National Days. At one time, Congress was solely responsible for declaring national days of note, but as that became cumbersome, they released it to the public to decide what qualifies and the Chase’s Calendar of Events was born. Anyone can submit a day for consideration, so nowadays every day is at least one holiday of some sort, primed for testing and stretching our holiday management skills.
For example, today is National Pickle Day, National Spicy Guacamole Day and National Educational Support Professionals Day, all at once. Run to the store and spend more than you should on all the best pickles. Buy up all the avocados and chilies you can find and get to prep the best guacamole (and pickle) feast anyone has ever seen. Be sure to try a recipe that you’ve never used before so you can get that experimentation out of your system before Thanksgiving arrives, there is no room for experimentation on the biggest eating day of the year. Invite people that you don’t really enjoy talking to so you can polish up your tolerance in time for encountering Aunt Mildred. Prepare a speech about the invaluable role that support professionals play in the education system. Maybe talk about the early traditions they practiced in establishing their place in history. And, be sure to remember to give thanks for the bounty before you as you stuff yourself beyond comfort. This last one is particularly important. Why are we not feasting for weeks leading up to Thanksgiving? Imagine how much more you could comfortably eat if you had been stretching your stomach leading up to the big day. This kind of training takes serious commitment, folks.
Tomorrow is National Rural Health Day, National Bundt (Pan) Day, National Philanthropy Day, National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day, National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day, National Raisin Bran Cereal Day, America Recycles Day and Great American Smokeout. Where to begin? Imagine all the different things you can make in a bundt pan! This plethora of options gives you the opportunity to invite other people to bring food items, then practice tasting everything and finding something positive to say. Mind you, there will be the guest who takes the easy route of bringing a box of raisin bran (with no milk) after you have slaved away ‘til the wee hours of the morning over your smoked bundt pan meatloaf made from everything you could find in your fridge. Use this opportunity to practice graciousness. Thank them for getting your favorite brand, for example, and discuss the merits of dry cereal for snacking. Pour some out into a bowl, even if you doubt anyone will touch it.
Working to polish these skills by practicing the holidays leading up to the big ones can tremendously improve your level of enjoyment. Holidays will become old hat and the things that stress you out will be easier to navigate once you have rehearsed your responses throughout the year. Not to mention how thankful you will be for, say, spicy hermit cookies having given them their due acknowledgement. You’re welcome.