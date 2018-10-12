Andrew Cook is one of the most polite and hardworking young men I have ever met. This is saying a great deal, as I have worked with very charming and charismatic college students just brimming with enthusiasm for the past 18 years. Andrew is a confident young man with excellent people skills. He audited my Introduction to Psychology course several years ago. On the first day of class one lovely fall semester, Andrew proudly stood in front of my classroom door, introducing himself while offering his hand to every nervous new freshman college student that entered the classroom. Andrew sat at attention in my class, rarely missing a day of class, and insisted on participating in every aspect of the course, including taking exams for which he would receive no academic credit. My freshmen students reported to me that Andrew inspired them to try their best and overcome social anxiety, to put themselves out there and talk in class. Andrew has an intellectual disability and has overcome severe physical challenges. In fact, early in his life it was predicted by many medical professionals that he would never walk or speak. Today he is downright chatty, in a respectful and earnest way. He is finishing his second year working at State Mutual Stadium and is close to achieving his lifetime goal of getting a driver’s license.
Tom Dahn is another friend I have come to admire through the nonprofit Developing Independence, Growth, and Support, an organization that provides many different social and personal development opportunities and raises money for high quality group homes for adults with intellectual disabilities. Tom has worked at Kroger for 11 years. He has been recognized for the impressive number of shoplifters he has caught over the years. Tom also enjoys playing on the Kroger baseball team. Tom has limited verbal skills, but makes himself understood through his hard work, determination to do a good job, strong work ethic and excellent team member skills.
Let me be clear, Andrew and Tom are excellent employees. They are motivated to work, they value and enjoy their jobs and they rarely miss work. While they may need extra support at first, they remember what they are supposed to do and want to do their jobs well. Overall, people with developmental disabilities may need extended supports and training up front, but they tend to be hard working and consistent employees who come to work on time, do not steal, follow the rules and take feedback seriously as they desire to do their best in entry level jobs that many people take for granted.
Unfortunately, Andrew and Tom are among the few adults with intellectual disabilities that have competitive employment (jobs with minimum wage or higher pay). People with developmental disabilities have fewer educational and employment opportunities after high school than any other category of disability. It should be noted that people with intellectual disabilities are not living in institutions, they live right here in our community! They attend school sitting side-by-side with their typically developing peers in many classes, even in high school. In fact, colleges throughout the nation, including progressive state colleges in Georgia such as Georgia Tech, Kennesaw College, University of Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, East Georgia State College and Columbus State are providing post-secondary college experiences for people with intellectual disabilities. And these adults want to work! After spending their entire lives learning and socializing with their peers, they want and expect to continue to socialize, shop, volunteer, attend religious services and work side-by-side with their peers in their community.
People with intellectual and other developmental disabilities are an underutilized population of valuable workers in an economy where filling entry-level positions is increasingly challenging. Furthermore, they promote environments that value diversity and an inclusive culture that contributes to a supportive community for all employees.
Regardless of your educational background and life experiences, employment is an important part of being independent and having the ability to make life choices. Having a job also becomes part of one’s identity and provides many opportunities to develop relationships and build social skills. I encourage those in the community who are looking for motivated, dedicated and committed workers to reach out to organizations such as Vocational Rehabilitation, DIGS, Network Day Center and Floyd Training Center. Often individuals with intellectual disabilities have job coaches who work with their employers during on-the-job training to provide the supports needed to teach them the job skills they will need to be successful. In the end, investing in people matters! Our communities are strongest when we work, play and learn side-by-side. Not in sheltered workshops or “special” job sites, but integrated with and supporting each other. Just like Andrew in my Introduction to Psychology class, that person with an intellectual disability you take a chance on and hire may end up being an inspiration for motivation, integrity, civility and tolerance for your entire organization.
Michelle Haney is a professor of psychology at Berry College and director of the applied behavior analysis/autism program.